Understanding antisemitism and Islamophobia on college campuses

Supported by Stanford University, the University of Chicago, Colby College, and a group associated with Northwestern University, the study surveyed 5,000 current four-year college students from more than 600 academic institutions and 5,000 American adults from across the country, fielded from Dec. 14, 2023, to Jan. 16, 2024, which we compared to a previous survey of 8,000 nationally representative American adults fielded last spring. This essay is part of the executive summary from the new study “Understanding Campus Fears after October 7 and How to Reduce Them.”

Student unrest over the Israel-Hamas war continues to rock college campuses with heated debates and protests. This is why it is important to have a comprehensive look at antisemitism, Islamophobia, and college students. The Chicago Project on Security and Threats at the University of Chicago just released a study of the issues affecting college students today.

What we learned is important information for colleges and universities as they seek to address this challenging climate.

Campus fears are more intense and widespread than previously reported

Jewish students are the most impacted, with 56 percent reporting feeling “in personal danger” since the Hamas attack. Muslim students are not far behind, with 52 percent feeling endangered. Crucially, 16 percent of all other college students report feeling these fears, even when all Jewish and Muslim students are removed from the sample. This equates to 2 million to 3 million of the 16 million students in college today.

Campus fears are based on real dangers

About 1,000 of the 5,000 college students surveyed reported feeling in personal danger, and when asked why, nearly all (87 percent) wrote statements that fall roughly into two categories. Many were scared by protest chants. Many others were afraid due to observing acts of violence and intimidation. Jewish students were often fearful for their immediate personal security. Muslim students commonly feared a backlash to campus events. Students who were not Jewish or Muslim were afraid they would be caught in the crossfire — or that even having a political viewpoint at all on the issue would lead to bad grades from professors and loss of job or fellowship opportunities.

More than 50 percent of Jewish and Muslim college students — and a fifth of all college students — feel in personal danger due to their support for one side or the other in the conflict, according to our research, and more than 10 percent of college students find calls for genocide acceptable, whether against Black people, Muslim people, or Jewish people.

While political leaders battle over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, there is a way forward for colleges to tamp down the prospect of more violent protests and yet foster an environment in which differing viewpoints can be freely and openly stated and discussed.

Campus fears are occurring in a broader context

Using the study we conducted last spring on antisemitism and support for political violence, we can compare levels of support for antisemitism pre- and post-Oct. 7 using identical questions to assess change. The new study found that violent antisemitism — the belief that “when Jews are violently attacked, it is because they deserve it” — is 13 percent higher on average than before Oct 7.

There is a tragic misunderstanding driving many campus fears

The study asked students what they understand as the meaning of the pro-Palestinian protest phrase, “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free.” While many said they didn’t know and others thought it meant peaceful solutions, such as Israelis and Palestinians living side-by-side in two separate states, fully a quarter of all college students (26 percent) understand the phrase to mean “the expulsion and genocide of Israeli Jews.” Importantly, 66 percent of Jewish students think the phrase is a call for genocide, compared to only 14 percent of Muslim students.

Although many students chanting “From the River to the Sea” may mean this as peaceful protest, a significant portion of all college students — not just Jewish students — hear this as a call for genocide of Jews. Indeed, students who are not Jewish or Muslim but understand this chant to mean genocide are more than twice as likely to report feeling afraid.

Most students abhor calls for genocide and so it is not surprising that those who “hear” a chant to mean “genocide” are afraid.

Support for calming solutions

What we also learned is that college leadership — presidents, provosts, deans of students, and others ― should seize the opportunity to re-center the national discussion around students and move it away from pure politics. Public statements by university and national leaders that condemn violence of any kind against any group of people would have a positive impact — a view supported by a majority of college students. Statements abhorring violence should also be part of every protest.

By sending the message, repeatedly and convincingly, that violence is never justified and clarifying policies on permissible political action on campus by students toward students as well as the mechanisms and obligations to report and respond to incidents, individuals’ fears and tensions could be reduced and create cascading calming effects for many.

The value of information in reducing unintended consequences

Given that the varying interpretations of the phrase “From the River to the Sea” are fueling campus fears, there is a tragic misunderstanding driving part of the tensions, one that could be ameliorated without people changing their political views or abandoning legitimate protests.

National political leaders, all levels of higher education, and the media can help increase awareness and sensitivity about these different perceptions of intent associated with protest chants; this can help lower the temperature in two ways. First, it can encourage many to find ways to express legitimate protest in ways that do not trigger strong feelings of personal fear across campus. Second, it can demonstrate that there are important steps that can reduce campus fears that do not require students to stop protesting or change their political views.

These two steps — repeated, compelling public statements condemning violence and broad distribution of information about how common protest chants are widely understood as calls for genocide — would make a major difference to the personal well-being of millions of students in college today.

Robert A. Pape is a professor in the department of political science at the University of Chicago and director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats.