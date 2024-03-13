MIT’s Sloan School launches ambitious climate center to aid policymakers

“MIT is never better than when we come together to solve big problems,” MIT President Sally Kornbluth said in a video announcing the launch of the Climate Project.

The MIT Climate Policy Center will be part of a new and larger campus-wide initiative called the Climate Project at MIT, which aims to mobilize different parts of the university to “develop, deliver, and scale up practical climate solutions, as quickly as possible,” according to Richard K. Lester , MIT’s vice provost.

An ambitious new climate change initiative at MIT’s Sloan School of Management seeks to harness the collective power of the university to help tackle the climate crisis, by measuring the impacts of new technologies and making them swiftly viable for the marketplace and available to policymakers.

The video recalled key roles MIT has played in developing radar for the US military in World War II, putting the first astronauts on the moon, plugging the hole in Earth’s protective ozone layer, and mapping the human genome. Tackling climate change is “MIT’s most ambitious project yet,” Kornbluth said.

Robert Stavins, director of the Harvard Environmental Economics Program, said leading research universities can play important roles connecting the scientific and policy communities when tackling major societal problems. “The new MIT center will — I hope — provide a two-way street of communication between academic research and policy action,” Stavins said.

The larger initiative will receive $75 million in initial funding from the university, including $25 million from the Sloan School, making it the largest direct investment by MIT in funding climate work. “We anticipate developing new partnerships, including philanthropic partnerships, to increase that scope dramatically,” Lester said to the MIT News Office.

Still, some fear the university could turn to fossil fuel companies, as it has in the past, for additional funding, which could compromise the initiative’s objectives.

Nathan Shwatal, a co-lead of MIT Divest, a student-led climate advocacy organization calling for the university to end its investments in fossil fuel companies, expressed cautious optimism about the new initiative. “There’s great hope for the research,” Shwatal said. “But there’s also a dark path that it can go down when it comes to fossil fuel funding.”

Shwatal said this has been the case with MIT’s Energy Initiative, a research center at MIT separate from the Climate Project, whose mission, according to the Initiative’s website, is to “develop low- and no-carbon solutions that will efficiently meet global energy needs while minimizing environmental impacts and mitigating climate change.”

The Energy Initiative has raised more than $1 billion for energy research since it was established in 2006, approximately 45 percent of which has come from oil and gas companies, said an MIT Energy Initiative spokesperson.

The top two tiers of current funders listed on the Initiative’s website are composed entirely of oil and gas companies, including ExxonMobil, Shell, and Chevron.

Douglas Almond, co-director of the Center for Environmental Economics and Policy at Columbia University, described the MIT Energy Initiative’s funding in exchange for access as “baldly direct” and “awful.”

There’s “what looked to us like a menu of influence, where depending on the donation amount, you would receive external advisory board membership,” said Almond.

Kornbluth said the benefits provided to Energy Initiative funders did not compromise research. “All our research is independent and openly reported, and funders don’t have any say in that,” she said. “That’s long been spelled out in any funding agreements and will continue to be.”

Christopher Knittel, a professor of energy economics at the Sloan School who will serve as the new Climate Policy Center’s faculty director, said the new organization at the management school would not seek money from fossil fuel companies. “The Climate Policy Center is not going to fundraise through corporations,” Knittel said. “It’ll be through the endowment that has already been provided as well as philanthropic organizations.”

The larger Climate Project at MIT hasn’t publicly declined to accept investments from fossil fuel companies.

Jake Lowe, executive director of the Campus Climate Network, an international student-led coalition that seeks to end university energy research funding from the fossil fuel industry, said that’s problematic.

“If you were the president of a leading public health school and you wanted to be a leader on lung health research, you would not accept funding from the tobacco industry and frame that as bringing in multiple perspectives and collaborating with industry,” Lowe said. “I think the same is true of fossil fuel money and climate research.”

Ernest Moniz — MIT physics professor, founder of MIT’s Energy Initiative and former energy secretary in the Obama administration — said industry engagement can accelerate the clean energy transition. “We certainly need to pick up the pace and the ambition of innovation in technology, business models and policy,” Moniz said.

MIT’s Climate Project is still under development, and fundraising beyond the initial university funding will be led by a yet-to-be named vice president for climate at MIT. A plan for the project released by the university notes that financial support will include “sponsored research funds.”

“We’ll need to raise significant external funding to reach our ambitions,” said MIT spokesperson Kimberly Allen.

“Where’s that money going to be coming from?” Shwatal of MIT Divest asked. “Are we going to be facing the same problems that the Energy Initiative has been proven to face or is this really going to be a truly revolutionary research plan?”

MIT Divest plans to meet with university officials this week and next with the hope of getting answers to some of these questions, Shwatal said.

“Overall, it seems like it’s a good direction to go in,” Shwatal said. “But there are also things that we are kind of wary of.”

This story is published in partnership with Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment.



