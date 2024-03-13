Brooke Cooper named Worcester Red Sox executive VP/general manager

“I am both honored and excited to take on the role of general manager for the Worcester Red Sox,” said Cooper in a team release. “I’ve gained an incredible education in the business of baseball over the past several years, having the distinct advantage of working closely with my predecessor, Dan Rea. I am thankful to Larry Lucchino and Charles Steinberg for continuing to entrust me with opportunities to grow and help lead this awesome organization.”

A born-and-bred former star athlete from Woonsocket, R.I., Cooper had been senior VP/assistant GM since 2022 after serving as the club’s vice president/marketing in 2021. She started her career with the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2015 as an intern in merchandising, and later rose to head that department.

The Worcester Red Sox announced Wednesday that they have promoted Brooke Cooper, a 10-year front office veteran of the club, to executive vice president/general manager — the first woman to hold the post in the history of the Triple A franchise.

Get 108 Stitches Receive the Globe's best reporting and commentary on the Red Sox every weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

Rea, who had served as WooSox VP/GM since November 2015, has transitioned to an expanded role within DBH to focus on ballpark neighborhood development and growth, according to the club release.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old Cooper, who spearheaded the rebranding of the club when it moved from Pawtucket to Worcester in 2021, now heads the business management operations for the club. She holds an MBA from Providence College and a bachelor’s degree in sports and recreation management from Franklin Pierce University.

“Brooke Cooper is a rising star in Minor League Baseball. She has earned universal respect within the organization because of her integrity, intelligence, and professionalism and we are absolutely thrilled to recognize the exceptional career she has built with her appointment as GM of the WooSox,” said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, executive chairman and CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings, majority owners of the WooSox, in a a team release announcing the move.

Advertisement

“The WooSox have created a beloved community gem with Polar Park and we are excited to watch Brooke lead the club into its best chapter yet.”

Cooper becomes the fourth woman to hold the GM position on DBH minor league clubs, and the third at the helm of a Triple-A team.

“We have relished the rise of Brooke since meeting her in 2015,” said WooSox president Steinberg. “In our early days in Pawtucket, I remember asking colleagues who might be our best person when it comes to organized, detail-oriented, thoughtful, compassionate work habits, and heads turned like dominoes as each of her colleagues said, ‘Brooke.’ Her integrity makes her trustworthy, and that quality is priceless.”

Cooper (maiden name Coderre) helped lead the Woonsocket High girls basketball team to a pair of Rhode Island state titles in 2009 and 2010, and the girls soccer team to state crowns in 2008 and 2009. At Franklin Pierce, she played varsity basketball for four years.

But she grew up also loving baseball, playing Little League and going to PawSox games at McCoy Stadium.

“It’s a privilege to continue working with the dedicated and talented individuals at Polar Park who inspire me daily,” Cooper said. “Having enjoyed the past three seasons in Worcester, the passion for both baseball and community in this city and the surrounding region is truly remarkable, and something I am proud to be a part of.”

Advertisement

In their second and third seasons, the WooSox led all of Minor League Baseball’s 120 clubs in tickets sold, and are the only club of the 120 to have sold more than 500,000 tickets each of the past two years.