Johnny Beecher is back up with Bruins, with a renewed sense of purpose

After a half-season of killing penalties and slowing down top-six matchups, Beecher found himself on the outside looking in; his waivers-exempt status, the Bruins’ cap crunch, and an influx of healthy bodies prompted an assignment to Providence on Jan. 20.

The rookie wasn’t ushered in with a soft landing, not with taxing defensive-zone minutes to be accounted for on the Bruins’ fourth line.

The numbers game hasn’t exactly been kind to Johnny Beecher in the NHL ranks.

Considering Beecher’s encouraging returns amid that baptism by fire, a return to the AHL was a tough pill to swallow. But after seven weeks in Providence, the fleet-footed center is eager for another shot to prove his worth.

“It’s kind of just part of the business, unfortunately,” said Beecher, 22, who was recalled on an emergency basis Wednesday. “Nobody wants to leave their teammates and their team that they’re with the whole first half of the year, but I think a lot of good can come out of it.

“I was kind of able to get back to my game. Get some more confidence going, getting in a little bit better shape, playing more minutes, more opportunity. So I’m excited to be back up here.

“I don’t know many details. But obviously, it’s just great to be back in the room with the guys and hopefully get another crack at the lineup.”

Beecher will serve as insurance as the Bruins trek up to Montreal for a Thursday night tilt. His return to the lineup might hinge on whether James van Riemsdyk is cleared for game action after missing Wednesday’s practice because of illness.

While Beecher carved out more minutes during his 17-game stint with Providence (four goals, 8 points), his value in Boston revolves around those unenviable D-zone assignments.

Despite just 12.1 percent of his on-ice starts being in the offensive zone, the Bruins have been outscored only 13-11 during Beecher’s 322:16 of five-on-five ice time.

Beecher fits the profile of a fourth-line stalwart with his 6-foot-3-inch, 216-pound frame. But his 0-to-60 acceleration makes him an asset capable of landing hits and creating anxiety on the forecheck, while also intercepting passes and generating counter-rushes during penalty-killing shifts.

Even though his offensive production waned before his demotion (1 goal, 2 points in his last 18 games), Beecher’s presence has been missed in one critical area: faceoffs.

After ranking second in the NHL in faceoff percentage last season at 54.5 percent, the Bruins rank 20th this year at 49.1 percent. They have lost the fourth-most defensive-zone faceoffs at 720.

Beecher (53.9 percent) ranks second on the Bruins behind Pavel Zacha (54.2) in faceoff percentage and is a major upgrade over a bottom-six grouping that has underwhelmed at the dot — headlined by current fourth-line pivot Jesper Boqvist (37.3) and Morgan Geekie (42.8).

“Everybody knows what I have to do to help the team win and help the team in a playoff push,” Beecher said. “And I’m well aware of that as well. I think I was just working on bringing that each and every night.”

A peak at Peeke

The Canadiens might be mired near the bottom of the NHL standings with a 25-30-10 record, but they rarely let opponents leave Bell Centre without a hefty supply of ice bags.

Montreal ranks eighth in penalty minutes per game (10.3), with pugnacious winger Michael Pezzetta 13th in the league in hits with 188 over just 46 games.

Considering the matchup, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery plans to add some snarl to the blue line in Andrew Peeke, who will make his Bruins debut Thursday. Peeke, acquired in a deal with Columbus last Friday, skated with Parker Wotherspoon on the third pairing in practice.

“I’ve watched those for a long time now,” Peeke said. “No matter who is playing at Bell Centre, it’s a pretty special place. But playing for the Bruins against them is going to juice it up a little bit more.”

Wait and see

Another deadline pickup, Pat Maroon, might be more than five weeks removed from back surgery, but the Bruins are taking it slow and steady with the bruising winger. Maroon noted Saturday that he was “skating a little bit” at this stage in his recovery, but Montgomery said Wednesday that the 35-year-old veteran hasn’t touched the ice at Warrior Arena yet. “He’s not even skating yet,” said the coach. “If we’re not doing it, it’s because [rehab manager] Scotty Waugh and the professionals that we have think the best thing is to gradually bring him back onto the ice.” … Even though van Riemsdyk didn’t practice, he will travel with the team to Montreal. Matt Grzelcyk, also sidelined Wednesday with an illness, will not travel.

