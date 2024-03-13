Caitlin Clark is the best show in basketball right now, and the stage is set for a dramatic March

Clark is Queen of the Court. Like the late Queen Elizabeth II, she sits alone on a throne that has historically mostly belonged to men, in all her majesty. You should turn in your basketball fan card if you don’t enjoy watching the record-setting Clark, who eclipsed Pistol Pete Maravich’s Division 1 college basketball career scoring mark this season, work her magic.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum stated at the NBA All-Star Game that he merited consideration in the discussion for heir to LeBron James as the Face of the NBA once King James abdicates his Nikes. But the Face of College Basketball mantle features no such Game of Thrones. It belongs to Iowa supernova Caitlin Clark. She’s the Face of College Basketball, no gender qualifier or debate necessary.

Advertisement

Not only is the iconic Iowa guard defying defenses, but she’s debunking the hackneyed notion that the women’s game comes with a built-in limit of commercial viability. Clark is the best show going in basketball right now. She’s a bankable box-office basketball star on a level the currently disjointed and banal, built-around-the-altar-of-coaches men’s college game can only dream of.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

CBS’s announcers said it best while Clark was leading Iowa to its third straight Big Ten Tournament title Sunday with a jaw-dropping step-back three: Clark unites women’s basketball fans and men’s basketball fans together as just basketball fans. You want proof of Clark’s appeal and drawing power — and by extension the women’s college game’s prowess?

When Clark played Ohio State on March 3 and surpassed Maravich, that contest drew 3.4 million viewers. The same day Tatum and the Celtics played the Warriors at TD Garden in a nationally televised contest, drawing 3.01 million viewers.

According to Michael Mulvihill, president of insights and analytics at Fox Sports, women’s college basketball games on the network are averaging a larger audience than its men’s games , and women’s ratings are up 60 percent across all national networks.

Advertisement

When Iowa played national champion LSU in the national championship game last April, the game drew a women’s college-game record 9.9 million viewers.

In a country of unfettered capitalism and inveterate consumerism, those numbers can’t be sloughed off or ignored. They’re a declaration of relevance.

The men’s and women’s games are heading in opposite directions.

Yours truly has always been and will always be a men’s college basketball devotee.

However, the product has deteriorated. One-and-done and the transfer portal have undone the men’s game, leaving it with revolving-door rosters and inchoate players who use it as a pit stop on their way to the pros.

Name a men’s college basketball player you eagerly anticipate seeing play in the NBA the way we once did with Patrick Ewing or Shaquille O’Neal or Chris Webber or Tim Duncan or Zion Williamson.

(New England could change that with Maine’s Cooper Flagg due to attend Duke next season and Brockton’s AJ Dybantsa, the coveted member of the Class of 2025.)

Don’t cavalierly toss NIL money (name, image, and likeness) in as a college hoops cardinal sin because NIL can be used to the advantage of men’s college basketball to retain players and restore star power.

NIL is one of the reasons you can watch Clark, an actual senior, in State Farm Insurance commercials.

Clark stands as one of the great ambassadors of basketball right now with her Steph Curry-like range, brilliant court vision, unmistakable swagger, and flair for the dramatic.

Advertisement

She’s averaging 31.9 points per game and also leading the nation in assists per game with 8.9. She has registered six triple-doubles. As of Tuesday, that was more than any men’s Division 1 player accumulated this season.

Caitlin the Great is the first Division 1 player regardless of gender to record 3,700-plus points, 1,000-plus assists, and 850-plus rebounds. She’s the leader in 30-plus point games in men’s and women’s college basketball over the last 25 seasons (56).

But it’s not just Clark buoying women’s basketball.

The men’s game currently lacks great teams and transcendent players. Sorry, but lumbering Purdue center Zach Edey doesn’t do it for me. Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht has some Wally Szczerbiak/Jimmer Fredette echoes, which is nice.

Here’s a list of finalists for the Wooden Award to the men’s college basketball Player of the Year. How many of these names do non-college hoops fans know?

Conversely, women’s college basketball boasts great teams and transcendent players.

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina team went undefeated during the regular season for the second consecutive year. LSU is trying to repeat as national champions. Geno Auriemma has the University of Connecticut humming again.

The women’s game has other recognizable/marketable names: USC freshman phenom JuJu Watkins of USC, who finished second in the nation in points per game to Clark; UConn’s Paige Bueckers, who finally looks all the way back from a torn ACL that sidetracked a hyped career; LSU star Angel Reese, known as “Bayou Barbie” for her fierceness on and off the court; Notre Dame freshman guard Hannah Hidalgo, who finished third in the nation in scoring; and Stanford center Cameron Brink, who leads the nation in blocks per game (3.5) and is projected to go No. 2 behind Clark in the WNBA Draft.

Advertisement

You’ve seen a pigtailed Brink hooping in a New Balance commercial with NBA stars Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, and Tyrese Maxey.

Hopefully, the interest flows upward to the underappreciated WNBA.

If you’re paying attention, the best rivalry in pro basketball on this continent is between a pair of WNBA superteams, the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty.

The juggernauts are jockeying for hoops high ground with a Celtics-Lakers 1980s vibe. The All-Star-laden Aces feature two-time league MVP A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, who held the NCAA-recognized women’s scoring record before Clark broke that on her way to surpassing Lynette Woodard’s pre-NCAA governance women’s college scoring mark. They just became the first WNBA team to sell out their allotment of season tickets.

The Liberty’s roster is headlined by UConn legend and two-time league MVP Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, who was Clark before Clark and faced Curry in a 3-point shootout at the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Clark is a messenger and a harbinger for greater recognition and appreciation of women’s basketball.

It’s about time because their time is now.

Advertisement

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper and on Instagram @cgaspersports.