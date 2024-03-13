With a firm grasp on No. 1 seed in the East, the Celtics can concentrate on resting players the rest of the regular season

Of the remaining 17 games, 10 are against teams with losing records and seven of those are against teams with fewer than 20 wins. The Celtics have been waiting for weeks for their schedule to soften and here it is with some important matchups mixed in.

With 17 games left, the Celtics’ vision for how they want to finish the regular season has changed, partly because of their success to this point. They entered Wednesday 9½ games ahead of the Bucks for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and their magic number to clinch is just eight.

The most difficult part of the Celtics schedule is not over. It will conclude after Thursday’s game against the getting-healthy Suns, who will have All-Star Devin Booker available for the rematch at TD Garden.

After Phoenix, the Celtics have a back-to-back set with the Wizards and Pistons before one of two remaining showdowns with the new-look Bucks and former Celtics coach Doc Rivers. The Celtics will be able to rest their starters who have nagging injuries.

Kristaps Porzingis will miss his fourth consecutive game Thursday with a right hamstring strain though coach Joe Mazzulla said the injury is not long term. Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable with a left hip contusion after missing Tuesday’s win over Utah with a back strain.

The Celtics are going to rely on their depth the rest of the way, realizing the path is already clear to the No. 1 seed and the primary goal is to enter the playoffs a month from now healthy. The biggest concern is Porzingis who has played 46 of 65 games after playing 65 for Washington last season. But he has remained relatively healthy and the club has been cautious with any minor injury.

Porzingis has been listed with a hamstring strain but was running sprints during Monday’s shootaround in Portland. It is uncertain when he will return but he’ll certainly get his share of rest in the final month. The Celtics want him available for every playoff game.

What coach Joe Mazzulla has done the past few weeks is experiment with playing rotations and on Tuesday is it was the Luke Kornet-Xavier Tillman duo. The two played nearly eight minutes together against the Jazz and were a plus-8. Mazzulla is trying to blend in Tillman with other bigs such as Kornet and Horford. The Horford pairing wasn’t as successful, especially against Denver because neither are primary scorers, which weakened the offense.

But the primary reason Mazzulla is trying these interesting lineups is to determine their potential. The Celtics were able to beat the Suns in Phoenix without Porzingis and they rested him and Jrue Holiday against the Trail Blazers. Against the Jazz, Jaylen Brown, Porzingis, and Horford got the night off.

This could be a normal procedure until the final week of the season when they’ll want to determine consistent rotations. Perhaps one mistake made during the 2021-22 season was the the top players logging heavy minutes and showing signs of fatigue during the NBA Finals.

Giving players rest is the right move. The Celtics have played hard and well enough to nearly clinch the No. 1 seed in March. The remainder of the regular season should be spent on rest, cohesion, and watching the rest of the contenders fight for playoff seeding.

There will be tests remaining; the two matchups with the Bucks, a game at New Orleans, and home games against the Kings, Thunder, and Knicks. But the Celtics have no real need to play their full lineups in those games.

What the Celtics have done by not having a losing streak longer than two games and beating lesser opponents, especially on the second night of back-to-backs such as at Utah is set themselves up to prepare for the playoffs. The 2021-22 team got off to such a slow start that it had to fight for the second seed and that eventually cost them.

The one things the Celtics will monitor is ensuring their standout players register enough games — 65 — to be eligible for NBA awards such as All-NBA, MVP, and All-Defensive team. Jayson Tatum leads the starters with 62 games while Derrick White is at 61 and Brown and Holiday 59.

All are expected to reach that 65-game threshold. And Mazzulla is likely to stagger their rest days. Tatum has been insistent on playing most games but acknowledged he can be convinced to take the occasional game off. He was the lone starter to play every game on this recent five-game road trip, so a break could be coming soon.

The Celtics have essentially taken the suspense out of the final month of the season, which is a good thing. They have taken care of their business, avoided any real slumps, and appear to be coasting to the No. 1 seed. Now they can concentrate on rotations, staying healthy, and potentially filling that final roster spot.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.