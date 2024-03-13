Charlestown flashes its versatility in decisive fourth quarter of Division 3 semifinal victory over Taconic

What did it take for the top-seeded Townies to put away Taconic down the stretch? It took their versatility.

WORCESTER — For every run the Charlestown boys’ basketball team made in its Division 3 semifinal matchup Wednesday night at Worcester State University, Taconic had an answer.

Charlestown's Jaylen Hunter-Coleman makes a layup in between Taconic's Ceasar Santos (No. 1) and Martin Boua (No. 13) in the second half of Wednesday night's Division 3 state semifinal at Worcester State University.

Doing a little bit of everything in the fourth quarter, a frame in which they outscored fourth-seeded Taconic, 23-13, the Townies picked up a 70-57 victory to advance to their first state championship appearance since 2005.

“The guys have bought in, our leaders have been leaders, and they’ve led the right way,” said Charlestown coach Hugh Coleman. “Emotionally, we’re just so happy for the boys . . . It means a lot to me to give them the opportunity to experience this.”

Advertisement

Worcester MA 3/13/24 14SCHBHOOP Charlestown High Jordany Mak makes a reverese layup beating Taconic High Kyle McGrath during second half MIAA Division 3 State Semi-Final game at Worcester State University. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Senior Jordany Mak started the decisive fourth-quarter run with a 3-pointer then followed with a reverse layup moments later. Sophomore Jaylen Hunter-Coleman (game-high 23 points) converted on a pair of inside buckets before setting up junior Jaylin Williams Crawford (12 points, 11 rebounds) for a slam on the break. And, as the Townies (22-2) pulled away, senior Trevari Andrews grabbed a putback layup off his own missed free throw to seal it.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Charlestown's Jaylen Hunter-Crawford dunks over Taconic's Martin Boua (No. 13) and Kyle McGrath (No. 15) during the first half of Wednesday night's Division 3 state semifinal at Worcester State University. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Senior Damante Vanheyningen added 19 points for Charlestown.

“We’re very fortunate in our program in that we do have some versatility,” Coleman said. “What we really appreciate about the leadership and maturity of our guys is that when adversity hits, we don’t really get rattled. We stay the course.”

Charlestown's Jaylen Hunter-Coleman drives for a foul-inducing basket against Taconic's Martin Boua (No. 13) during the first half of Wednesday's Division 3 semifinal at Worcester State University. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Taconic (17-7) took it to the Townies early, grabbing 10 offensive rebounds in the first quarter and leading at the end of the first quarter, 19-16. As Charlestown clawed its way back and pulled ahead in the second, the Thunder answered.

Seniors Jarmal Sistrunk (18 points) and Christian Maturevich (14 points, 11 rebounds) led four Taconic scorers in double figures, which enabled the Thunder to remain within striking distance through the end of the third before the Townies kept Taconic at bay in the final frame.

Advertisement

“These guys can play and they’ve got hearts of champions,” Coleman said of Taconic. “For us, it’s the games that we played this season . . . We played some tough teams to get these guys battle-tested for this moment.”

Charlestown High head coach Hugh Coleman has his top-seeded Townies in Sunday's Division 3 state championship game against second-seeded Old Rochester Sunday at 4 p.m. at Lowell's Tsongas Center. "We played some tough teams to get these guys battle-tested for this moment,” Coleman said of his team. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff



