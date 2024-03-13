Charlestown flashes its versatility in decisive fourth quarter of Division 3 semifinal victory over Taconic

WORCESTER — For every run the Charlestown boys’ basketball team made in its Division 3 semifinal matchup Wednesday night at Worcester State University, Taconic had an answer.
What did it take for the top-seeded Townies to put away Taconic down the stretch? It took their versatility.
Doing a little bit of everything in the fourth quarter, a frame in which they outscored fourth-seeded Taconic, 23-13, the Townies picked up a 70-57 victory to advance to their first state championship appearance since 2005.
“The guys have bought in, our leaders have been leaders, and they’ve led the right way,” said Charlestown coach Hugh Coleman. “Emotionally, we’re just so happy for the boys . . . It means a lot to me to give them the opportunity to experience this.”
Advertisement
Senior Jordany Mak started the decisive fourth-quarter run with a 3-pointer then followed with a reverse layup moments later. Sophomore Jaylen Hunter-Coleman (game-high 23 points) converted on a pair of inside buckets before setting up junior Jaylin Williams Crawford (12 points, 11 rebounds) for a slam on the break. And, as the Townies (22-2) pulled away, senior Trevari Andrews grabbed a putback layup off his own missed free throw to seal it.
Senior Damante Vanheyningen added 19 points for Charlestown.
“We’re very fortunate in our program in that we do have some versatility,” Coleman said. “What we really appreciate about the leadership and maturity of our guys is that when adversity hits, we don’t really get rattled. We stay the course.”
Taconic (17-7) took it to the Townies early, grabbing 10 offensive rebounds in the first quarter and leading at the end of the first quarter, 19-16. As Charlestown clawed its way back and pulled ahead in the second, the Thunder answered.
Seniors Jarmal Sistrunk (18 points) and Christian Maturevich (14 points, 11 rebounds) led four Taconic scorers in double figures, which enabled the Thunder to remain within striking distance through the end of the third before the Townies kept Taconic at bay in the final frame.
Advertisement
“These guys can play and they’ve got hearts of champions,” Coleman said of Taconic. “For us, it’s the games that we played this season . . . We played some tough teams to get these guys battle-tested for this moment.”