MIAA Board eyes proactive measures to counter risks of underage sports betting

But when MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin starting hearing of the growing problem with underage sports gambling, particularly at the college level, and the real possibility of it trickling down to high schools, he felt it was important to get out in front of the issue.

The legal age to place a bet in the Bay State is 21.

FRANKLIN –– The first year of legalized sports wagering in Massachusetts generated $108 million in revenue for the Commonwealth, more than twice the original projections.

Delivering his monthly report to the association’s board of directors Wednesday morning, Baldwin said he is determined to educate and bring awareness to the potential dangers of underage sports betting for preventative measures. Earlier this week, an expert in the field spoke to MIAA staff members in a workshop setting.

“My thought was, I just figured ‘18-year-olds in school, oh my God, how terrible, what can we do to educate so they’re not out of control’?” said Baldwin.

“The next thing you’re hearing is ‘Wait a minute, the NCAA has hired people to look into this stuff’ and there’s some scary things going on and why wouldn’t it creep down?”.

▪ The majority of the 90-minute plus meeting dealt with recent revisions to the association’s constitution, ensuring that are no loopholes in governance.

“We’re just trying to build a house of brick,” said Baldwin. “We’ve done it with the constitutional revisions, with the rules and regulations, and now we’ve got to shore up the way that we do business with our sports committees, organization of committees — give everybody clear direction.”

▪ The board unanimously approved that the rugby team sportsmanship award be named in honor of the late Bill Good, the former head coach at Curry College who was integral in bringing the sport to the MIAA in 2015. Good died last September at age 74.

▪ The MIAA’s annual meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, at Gillette Stadium.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.