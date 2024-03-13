New Mission boys’ basketball one win away from clinching the Division 5 state championship

New Mission earned its first state title appearance since 2016 and will face top-seeded Hoosac Valley at Lowell’s Tsongas Center at a time and date to be determined.

Toney-Simmons threw down a slam dunk that punctuated a 13-2 closing run for the second-seeded Titans, who knocked off third-seeded Pioneer Valley Regional, 60-49, in a Division 5 semifinal Wednesday night at Worcester State University.

WORCESTER — It took 30 minutes for the New Mission boys’ basketball team to find a knockout punch, but Titans senior Jamari Toney-Simmons delivered it in style.

The Titans (18-6) pulled away late by forcing turnover after turnover and pushing on the break. Senior Musa Fofana hit a 3-pointer, senior Joseph Jackson made a crafty cut to the rim for 2 of his team-high 18 points, and after another steal, Toney-Simmons threw down 2 of his 13 points with 2:14 to go.

Advertisement

“They just work,” said New Mission coach Eleazar Clayton, in his second year with the Titans. “They believe in the basketball that we play. Hard-nosed, disciplined basketball . . . If you live by your principles and be disciplined, play smart, and play hard, you’ll be fine at the end of the day.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Neither team led by more than 5 points until Toney-Simmons’ slam — for every transition bucket New Mission created, the Panthers (18-6) had an answer on the interior when they got into their half-court offense.

Junior Kurt Redeker led all scorers with 19 points and 9 rebounds but hit foul trouble late. Junior Brayden Thayer added 11 points for Pioneer Valley.

New Mission's Joseph Jackson (left, No. 1) steals the ball from Pioneer Valley's Jackson Glazier (right, No. 4) during the second half of Wednesday night's Division 5 state semifinal at Worcester State University. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

With their perimeter defense, the Titans swarmed the ballhandler as soon as he crossed mid-court. Between Jackson, Fofana, and sophomore Solis Blue (11 points), there was scarcely a lane for the Panthers to drive through.

“We run a lot in practice,” Clayton said. “I believe my guys are the best guards in the city. Solis Blue is one of the best guards in the state.”

Advertisement

Jackson brought a spark at the end of the third. After the set play broke down and resulted in an inbound with six seconds left, Jackson grabbed a pass from Fofana and drilled a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded. After scoring just 11 points after halftime, the senior’s clutch shot not only gave the Titans a lead headed into the fourth, but energized their strong finishing kick.

“[Jackson’s] come a long way since the start of the season,” Clayton said. “Now, guys are rallying behind him. I’ve been telling him, ‘Guys are going to follow you because you have that It.’ He showed that tonight.”















