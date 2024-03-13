Patriots miss out on WR Calvin Ridley, who is reportedly signing with Titans instead

New England was reportedly in the mix for the free-agent receiver, but instead, he’s decided to sign with the Titans on a four-year, $92 million deal, according to reports.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Ridley was a first-round pick of the Falcons in 2018, and has spent five seasons in the league. Last year, the 29-year-old had 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jaguars. In his career, he has 324 career receptions for 4,358 yards and 36 scores.

The Patriots, who have agreed to deals that will see wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Reagor return, are likely still on the lookout for additions at the position. Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins has reportedly requested a trade, while Marquise Brown, Tyler Boyd, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the free agents still on the market.

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.