After missing out on Calvin Ridley, where do the Patriots go at wide receiver?

It benefited the Jaguars to wait until Wednesday, the start of the league year, to make a decision on the 29-year-old Ridley because of the terms established in the November 2022 trade that sent Ridley from Atlanta to Jacksonville. Had the Jaguars re-signed Ridley before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, they would have owed the Falcons a second-round pick. Waiting until after the start of the league year dropped the pick to a third-rounder.

Ridley’s landing spot was a surprise, as most reports during the negotiating period considered New England and Jacksonville to be his primary suitors.

The Patriots made a strong push to sign Calvin Ridley, but the veteran wide receiver elected Wednesday to join the Tennessee Titans for four years and $92 million.

Advertisement

A bidding war ensued, which the Titans won.

So, where do the Patriots turn?

The team still needs a No. 1 wide receiver. New England’s depth chart at the position features Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, and Kayshon Boutte. Bourne and Douglas should garner meaningful targets, but neither is a coverage-dictating player. Smith-Schuster will be looking to bounce back after an underwhelming season, while Thornton and Boutte aim to prove they’re worthy of roster spots.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

De facto general manager Eliot Wolf, coach Jerod Mayo, and the rest of the Patriots’ personnel department know the group needs an upgrade.

But the alternatives in free agency aren’t ideal. Among the remaining unsigned players are Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, Michael Thomas, Tyler Boyd, and Hunter Renfrow. The 29-year-old Williams might be the best option, though his injury history is a concern.

The players available via trade fit the archetype of a No. 1 option much more closely. The Patriots still have enough salary-cap space to pursue a high-profile name.

Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins is a prime candidate, as he recently requested a trade after talks about a possible long-term extension stalled. The 25-year-old Higgins was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, before the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him.

Advertisement

Injuries limited Higgins last season, as he finished with 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns. In the two seasons prior, however, he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards. A trade would potentially cost the Patriots at least a second-round pick, in addition to a sizable multiyear contract.

Another name to watch is San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option, though Aiyuk seemed open to playing elsewhere when asked after the Super Bowl if he planned to remain with the team. GM John Lynch said the sides will work on an extension, but the Patriots may want to make a call in case they cannot reach an agreement.

Aiyuk’s price tag is likely a bit higher than that of Higgins. He is coming off the most productive season of his career, with 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. His average of 17.9 yards per reception ranked second in the league, behind only Pittsburgh’s George Pickens. More than 80 percent of Aiyuk’s catches resulted in a first down.

Also of note: Aiyuk played one season of college football with quarterback prospect Jayden Daniels. In their year together at Arizona State, Aiyuk and Daniels connected for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Daniels called Aiyuk “a big brother” and said the two have remained in close touch throughout the pre-draft process.

Advertisement

A less-expensive option would be Keenan Allen, who is entering the final year of his contract. The Chargers released Williams in order to become cap compliant by Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, but could continue to make moves to generate additional space. Trading Allen would free up $23.1 million in cap room, while also creating $11.6 million in dead money.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old Allen, who has spent all 11 of his seasons with the Chargers, is nearing the end of his career, yet still proved to be extremely productive last year. He was Justin Herbert’s favorite target by far, registering a career-high 108 receptions for 1,243 yards. Though Allen would not serve as a franchise cornerstone, he would not require the hefty contract Higgins and Aiyuk are seeking.

The fact that this year’s draft class is extremely deep at wide receiver could reduce the Patriots’ interest in swinging a big trade. Drafting an elite receiver would also align with Wolf’s roster-building philosophy of “draft and develop.”

The Patriots should have plenty of talent available to them on Days 1 and 2 — whether they maneuver the draft board to take a receiver in the first round or take one at the top of the second, where they’re picking 34th overall. This week, wide receivers coach Tyler Hughes attended the Pro Days of two fringe first-rounders: Ladd McConkey at Georgia and Xavier Legette at South Carolina.

Advertisement

Upcoming Pro Days of interest include the Big 12 (Adonai Mitchell of Texas), Michigan (Roman Wilson), LSU (Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas), North Carolina (Tez Walker), and Washington (Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan).

After missing out on Ridley, the question for the Patriots isn’t about whether they are going to pivot and make a different move at wide receiver. It’s about how — free agency, a trade, or the draft — they are going to do so.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.