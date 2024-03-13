Linebacker Anfernee Jennings reportedly agrees to terms to return to the Patriots

Jennings, who will turn 27 in May, was a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020. In 14 games last season, he had 66 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

The Patriots and Anfernee Jennings have reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year deal which allows the linebacker to return to New England.

According to NFL Media, the deal is worth $12 million, and can reach as high as $24 million with incentives.

Jennings is the latest in what is becoming a long line of players from last year’s 4-13 team to agree to deals that bring them back for the 2024 season prior to the official start of free agency Wednesday afternoon. It’s a group that includes outside linebacker Josh Uche, wide receivers Jalen Reagor and Kendrick Bourne, as well as tight end Hunter Henry, and offensive lineman Mike Onwenu. In addition, safety Kyle Dugger was hit with the transition tag, which will bring him back as well.

