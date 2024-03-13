Patriots make official some of their free agent signings

Of course, those aren’t the only looming contracts for the Patriots — official announcements can be held up for any number of reasons, including logistics, physicals, etc. Pending free agents such as offensive lineman Mike Onwenu , wide receiver Kendrick Bourne , quarterback Jacoby Brissett , and tight end Austin Hooper , all of who reached agreements earlier this week, likely fall into that category.

On offense, that meant new deals for returning wide receiver Jalen Reagor and tight end Hunter Henry were certified, while on defense, the same was the case for linebacker Josh Uche and cornerback Alex Austin .

The Patriots’ roster started to come into sharper focus Wednesday, as the start of the league year meant that free agent agreements the team reached with many of the players during the negotiating period were made official.

But of the ones cemented on Wednesday, the most impactful on offense was Henry. The 29-year-old, who has spent his last three seasons with the Patriots, grew into a leadership role the last two years, and served as a captain in 2023.

Last year, he finished third on the team with 42 catches for 419 yards and a team-high six touchdowns in 14 games, all while doing plenty to disprove questions about durability that dogged him early in his career.

“I was hurt a lot early in my career [and] couldn’t catch a break. I had a lot of major injuries, and it was hard. I couldn’t stay on the field,” Henry said in December as he put the wraps on a season in which he was fourth on the offense in total snaps. “I take a lot of pride in trying to be available and as consistent as I can.”

The return of the 6-foot-5-inch, 258-pounder made a lot of sense, especially when you consider the lack of depth at tight end in this year’s draft and free agency. Combined with the fact that the two other tight ends who were alongside Henry for much of 2023 — Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown — have left in free agency, the decision to lock him into a three-year contract that can be worth as much as $27 million makes a lot of sense.

The 25-year-old Reagor is an intriguing piece who emerged last season, his first with the Patriots. A first-round pick of the Eagles in 2020, he ended up playing 12 games last year. He did surprise late in the season as a kick returner, taking a 98-yarder back for a touchdown in December against the Bills. Reagor’s one-year contract is for $1.2925 million, with $442,500 guaranteed.

Uche’s deal is the one that stands out above some of the others. According to a league source, the 25-year-old took significantly less than some other offers for a chance to return, ending up with a one-year contract with $3 million in base salary that could turn into $8 million with incentives.

The 6-1, 191-pound Austin was signed last November, and with the instability at cornerback, he was able to see action relatively quickly. The 22-year-old ended up playing in five games with one start, and had nine tackles, one interception, and two passes defensed.

Other deals that figure to be announced sooner rather than later include Onwenu and Bourne. In addition, safety Kyle Dugger was given the transition tag, which will likely keep him in New England for at least the 2024 season.

New deal for Jennings

The Patriots and linebacker Anfernee Jennings agreed to terms on a three-year deal.

Jennings, who will turn 27 in May, was a third-round pick in 2020. In 14 games last season, he had 66 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

According to NFL Media, the deal is worth $12 million, and can reach as high as $24 million with incentives.

The Patriots also added defensive tackle depth with the signing of Armon Watts, according to his agents.

Watts has played NFL five seasons, three with Minnesota, one with Chicago, and one with Pittsburgh. Last year with the Steelers, the 27-year-old played in 15 games and finished with six solo tackles.

The 6-5, 307-pounder should play a role in helping fill the shoes of Lawrence Guy, who won’t return after seven seasons with the Patriots.

On the other side of the ball, the Patriots reached an agreement with guard Nick Leverett, who started 10 games for Tampa Bay in 2022.

In other personnel news Wednesday, the Patriots declined to tender exclusive-rights free agent Tre Nixon, a wide receiver, and linebacker Terez Hall, a restricted free agent. Both are now unrestricted free agents.









