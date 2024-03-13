PWHL Boston shut out at Minnesota in rough start to four-game road trip

Coyne Schofield has four goals and six assists in her last 11 games.

Schofield opened the scoring at 18:12 of the first period, taking a pass from Heise at the top of the crease and beating Aerin Frankel (20 saves) with her fifth goal of the season.

Kendall Coyne Schofield and Taylor Heise had a goal and an assist apiece, Nicole Hensley stopped all 20 shots for her first shutout of the season, and PWHL Minnesota skated away with a 4-0 win over PWHL Boston Wednesday night in front of 4,669 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Michela Cava picked up a loose puck after a deflection and slipped it inside the post to double the lead with her second of the season at 6:43 of the second period.

Minnesota capitalized on its only power play when Grace Zumwinkle scored at 14:43 of the third. Zumwinkle is in a three-way tie for second with eight goals.

Heise’s unassisted empty-netter at 17:57 capped the scoring.

Minnesota (7-3-3-4) moved into a three-way tie for first place with Toronto (8-3-0-5) and Montreal (7-3-3-4). They have a 10-point cushion over Ottawa (5-0-5-6) and Boston (4-3-2-7).

Minnesota hosts last-place New York (2-4-3-7) on Saturday and Toronto visits Montreal on Sunday.

Boston, which came up empty on its only power play, will play its second of four straight away from the Tsongas Center on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Ottawa at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Boston then visits Toronto (March 20) and New York (March 25) and doesn’t play at home again until April 18 against Toronto.







