A free agent at season’s end, Alex Verdugo has ample motivation to produce and behave with Yankees

The door was flung open for the Yankees last Aug. 5 when Verdugo reported late for a game at Fenway Park and was benched by Alex Cora.

The ancient rivals rarely make significant trades. But this was more a case of the Sox believing in Verdugo’s potential — and former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom not wanting to deal away the best player he received back from the Dodgers for Mookie Betts in 2020.

TAMPA — The Yankees tried to trade for Alex Verdugo several times in recent years but the Red Sox rejected every proposal.

Cora called it one of his worst days as manager. Verdugo didn’t see what all the fuss was about.

“I guess,” he said when asked if he would take any accountability for his actions.

Bloom was fired in September; Craig Breslow was hired to replace him in October and Verdugo was traded to New York in December for three pitching prospects.

Verdugo has since made sure to say how much he likes playing for Yankees manager Aaron Boone and especially appreciates how he supports his players.

Cora, who doesn’t miss much, laughed it off.

“I know he liked the Red Sox for a while there. So I don’t get into that,” Cora said Wednesday before a 9-4 victory against the Yankees at Steinbrenner Field.

“I like Dugie. I think he made me a better manager. Not everything was perfect, I admit that. But he was a good player for us last year. Especially the first part of the season, he was probably our best player.

“He just needs to be consistent in everything. He’s still learning.”

That Verdugo flouted the rules was his fault. But it also spoke to how the constant roster turnover in recent years left the Red Sox without the clubhouse leadership needed to handle problems before the manager had to step in.

The Yankees don’t see that as an issue. The heavy hand of Aaron Judge usually squashes any internal issues before they become public. He also has veteran Anthony Rizzo to help police the room.

Boone plans to play Verdugo in left field and bat him lower in the order. It’s a perfect opportunity for him to contribute to an offense that will be built around players such as Judge, Rizzo, Juan Soto, Gleyber Torres, and others.

Another plus for the Yankees is that Verdugo will be a free agent after the season. Play well and stay out of trouble and he could cash in. That should provide ample motivation for a player with two children and another on the way.

“He always talked about wanting to be with the Red Sox for a long time,” Cora said. “I bet he would love to stay with the Yankees for a long time. He has a young family. That’s part of the equation. Try to be an established big leaguer and stay with somebody.”

Verdugo caught up with some of his former teammates before the game but did not cross paths with Cora. Triston Casas said he almost didn’t recognize Verdugo, who conformed to Yankees rules by shaving his beard and not wearing as much jewelry while in uniform.

“I had to take off my glasses and look again,” Casas said.

Verdugo did not make an appearance in the clubhouse when it was opened to reporters early Wednesday morning.

It opened again after batting practice. As other players bustled about, a small group of reporters from Boston put in a request for Verdugo but his locker chair remained empty.

“Hit the bricks,” Boone joked as the Boston contingent left.

Verdugo would be the 42nd player to play for the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Yankees in his career. That group includes Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, baseball-snatching Doug Mientkiewicz, and former Sox teammates Nate Eovaldi and Chris Martin.

Whether Verdugo is a footnote or something more in that history will be determined over the next six months. Two fan bases will be paying close attention.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.