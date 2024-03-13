Wednesday’s spring training report: Down early, Red Sox score final seven runs to beat Yankees

BREAKDOWN: Down, 4-2, after five innings, the Sox scored the final seven runs of the game in front of a sellout crowd of 9,738. Tyler McDonough had a two-run double and Bobby Dalbec (2 for 4) a two-run single in the seventh inning. Justin Hagenman. Greg Weissert, Cam Booser, and Ryan Zeferjahn combined for four shutout innings. Triston Casas and Enmanuel Valdez homered.

NEXT: The Sox stay on the road and face the Phillies in Clearwater at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday. Josh Winckowski gets the start with Chris Murphy and Isaiah Campbell to follow. Ranger Suarez is scheduled for Philadelphia. WEEI 850-AM has the game.

