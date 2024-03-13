Roger Clemens, at 61, takes the mound for the Savannah Bananas

Clemens, 61, was the latest in a long line of famous guests that the Georgia-based exhibition baseball team has called on during their nationwide tours. With the setting for Sunday’s matchup against the Party Animals (Savannah’s frequent rival) being Houston’s Minute Maid Park, Clemens — a Texas native and pitched three seasons for the Astros — drew a warm reception from the 41,000 fans in attendance .

Even after a 24-year career in Major League Baseball, including seven Cy Young Award wins and multiple 20-strikeout games, Roger Clemens was still in new territory during his brief cameo appearance for the Savannah Bananas on Sunday.

After a few warmup tosses, he tried to rescue the Bananas from a second inning jam with multiple runners on base (and two outs). Unfortunately for the Bananas and Clemens, his cameo didn’t include any vintage strikeouts.

Instead, the Party Animals showed no mercy: Clemens surrendered a two-run RBI single to left field against his first batter, and later gave up a home run that former Georgia Southern first baseman Jason Swan absolutely crushed.

Eventually, Clemens was able to get a grounder back to the pitcher for the inning’s final out.

His final line: Clemens pitched a third of an inning, allowing three hits and five runs in total (two of which were inherited).

Along with Clemens, the Bananas also called up another former big league pitcher with Astros history: Roy Oswalt, who was a three-time All-Star during his career.

Calling on former Major League stars is a familiar Bananas concept.

The Savannah-based team wowed a crowd in Brockton last season, with Johnny Damon and Doug Flutie donning the distinctive yellow jerseys.

In 2024, the Bananas will continue making their run through MLB ballparks. The eccentric team will bring “Banana Ball” to Fenway Park in June.





Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.