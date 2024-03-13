Unbeaten Worcester North put to the test by Xaverian in Division 1 overtime thriller

But it all hung in the balance for the top-seeded Polar Bears when Teshuan Steele stepped to the free throw line with 0.6 seconds left and his team trailing, 46-44.

The Worcester North boys’ basketball team entered Wednesday night’s Division 1 state semifinal against Xaverian on a seemingly unstoppable 43-game winning streak that spanned two seasons.

Worcester North's Joseph Okla (center, No. 12) battles for an offensive rebound late in the top-seeded Polar Bears' 60-52 5 overtime win against fifth-seeded Xaverian in Wednesday night's Division 1 semifinal at UMass Boston's Clark Athletic Center.

As the capacity crowd at UMass Boston’s Clark Athletic Center rose to its feet, Steele sank the first free throw. Then, the springy forward took two left-handed dribbles, rose for the shot, and buried the second free throw to force overtime.

“I had a lucky coin in my pocket that I got from a kid the other day at the St. Patrick’s Day parade,” said Worcester North coach Al Pettway. “I took it out when Teshaun took those free throws.”

Given a reprieve in overtime, Worcester North flexed its offensive might, using an 11-0 run in OT to pull away from a resilient Xaverian squad that put the defending Division 1 champions to the test in an instant classic of a 60-52 win.

It set the stage for Worcester North (23-0) to seek a repeat title against third-seeded Franklin (25-1) in the Division 1 title game Sunday at 6 p.m. at Lowell’s Tsongas Center.

“They knew this run was coming to an end,” said Pettway. “But they never gave up. They always believed.”

Pettway couldn’t bear to look when Worcester North inbounded under its basket with 1.2 seconds left. Steele started at the top of the key, cut toward the basket, and received a pass from Khari Bryan on the right block. As Steele rose for the layup, he was fouled on his right arm. The shot twirled around the rim and fell out.

Steele was just 1 for 4 from the foul line before he arrived for the biggest shots of his life.

“A lot was going through my mind when I got fouled but once I touched the ball everything just left my body,” said Steele. “It was just me and the hoop. I had the courage to knock them down.”

Teshuan Steele (No. 14) rose up to knocked down a jumper in traffic. He later made a bigger contribution with a pair of free throws that sent it into overtime, 46-46. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

For most of Wednesday’s matchup, a thrilling ending didn’t seem to be in store. Worcester North led 30-19 at the half and 39-31 after three, but fifth-seeded Xaverian never went away.

Catholic Conference all-star Lorenzo Carrara (14 points) buried a pair of 3-pointers to fuel a comeback, the latter giving the Hawks their first lead, 44-43, with 1:30 left. After North tied the game with a free throw, senior guard Ty Cheney (6 points, 6 rebounds) sank a miraculous jumper from the left wing for a 46-44 lead with 32 seconds left.

Worcester North's Khari Bryan (center, No. 4) drives to the basket despite a face guard from a Xaverian defender in Wednesday night's Division 1 state semifinal. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Xaverian (17-7) blocked Steele’s shot with 6.9 seconds left, then the ball went out of bounds with 1.2 left, setting up the dramatic finish to regulation.

“I’m really proud of our kids,” said Xaverian coach Ryan Sheehan, who led the Hawks to their first semifinal since 1990. “We never gave in despite who we were playing. It was a tall task but to give ourselves a chance to win with a couple seconds left is all we could have asked for.”

In overtime, Jaydon Sorkadie (12 points) sank a 3-pointer for North before point guard Amir Jenkins (13 points) came alive with a pair of layups. The Polar Bears led 57-46 and were on the way to defend their state title as chants of “Worcester North” filled the gym.

“Credit to Worcester North for how they came out in overtime,” said Sheehan. “They were like the Undertaker GIF. They knew they had us. They knew they had the momentum.”

Worcester North's Amir Jenkins, (above) starts the celebration as time winds down in the top-seeded Polar Bears' 60-52 overtime victory against Xaverian in Wednesday night's Division 1 semifinal at UMass Boston's Clark Athletic Center. Barry Chin/Globe Staff







