Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for additional tests on right elbow

“I understand it’s Gerrit Cole and it’s a big story, but I’m not going to jump to a conclusion or speculate,” Boone said after after Wednesday’s 9-4 loss to the Red Sox. “We’re still in the gathering of information, and then everyone’s got to weigh in to determine what exactly we have.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he has no timetable for how long Cole will be sidelined.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole traveled to Los Angeles on Wednesday to see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for additional tests on his right elbow.

ElAttrache is the Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician and is an expert on elbows.

Cole, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, has made at least 30 starts in each of the last six full regular seasons. He had an MRI on Monday and X-rays and a CT scan on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Cole had been throwing fewer pitches in spring training starts than other rotation members.

“I’ve lived this game all my life,” Boone said. “So you try, as much as it sounds crazy, not to get ahead of yourself too much with things especially when you don’t know things.”

Boone said Carlos Rodón, who allowed one run over four innings against the Red Sox, remains scheduled to start the second game of the season at Houston. Boone said discussions are ongoing on who will replace Cole in the March 28 opener; Marcus Stroman is a top candidate.

Cole is entering the fifth season of a $324 million, nine-year contract that pays $36 million annually. He has the right to opt out after the season and become a free agent, but if he opts out the Yankees can void the opt out by adding a guaranteed $36 million salary for 2029.

Center fielder Aaron Judge, who had an MRI of his abdomen on Monday, is expected to play again on Saturday.

Orioles renew two of their young stars

AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman had their contracts renewed by the Baltimore Orioles without an agreement for the second straight season.

They’re among 12 players across the major leagues whose salaries were set by teams.

Henderson will make $756,200 while in the major leagues this season and $361,600 in the unlikely event he is optioned to the minors. A unanimous pick for AL Rookie of the Year, the infielder hit .255 with 28 homers, 82 RBIs and 10 stolen bases last year.

Henderson had a $723,200 salary last year and earned $1,428,001 from the pre-arbitration bonus pool, established in the 2022 labor contract.

Rutschman will get $760,300 while in the major leagues and $366,950 while in the minors after batting .277 with 20 homers and 80 RBIs. A first-time All-Star, Rutschman earned $733,900 last year plus $1,798,439 in the bonus pool.

Players have the right to go to salary arbitration once they have three years of major league service, or are in the top 22 percent by service time of those with at least two years and less than three. They can become free agents once they have six seasons of service.

Teams may renew contracts of unsigned players on their 40-man rosters from March 2-11. Renewals dropped from 15 last year and 16 in 2022.