‘Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away,’ the result of a 20-museum partnership, opens in Boston this week

“Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.,” a traveling exhibition conceived in partnership with more than 20 international museums, including the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage opens in Boston March 15 at the Castle at Park Plaza. (The Boston Globe is a local sponsor). With more than 700 artifacts culled from its various partners it tells, piece by piece, some of the personal stories of the camp ’ s many victims through the things they left behind. The exhibItion, organized by the Spanish exhibition company Musealia , has been traveling throughout Europe and North America since it first opened in Madrid in 2017 . In advance of its opening here, the Globe spoke to Robert Jan Van Pelt, its chief curator and a Dutch-Canadian Holocaust historian , about a few of the many artifacts viewers will encounter.

Of the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis during the Second World War, nearly 20 percent died at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the notorious death camp established by the Third Reich in 1940 on the outskirts of Oswiecim in occupied Poland. Historians estimate that 1 million Jews from all over Europe were killed there between 1940 and 1945, most in its gas chambers, which SS commander Heinrich Himmler ordered destroyed as Russian troops advanced on the camp in January 1945. But Auschwitz’s nightmarish crimes couldn’t be concealed; its vast and unrelenting horrors stand as perhaps the worst atrocity of human history.

A woman’s red shoe, belonging to a deportee

At the exhibition’s outset, a grimy red leather pump with a brass buckle sits alone, singled out in front of an image of a mound of shoes from Auschwitz. The owner is unknown, Van Pelt said, but the shoe signifies the disorientation and disbelief that accompanied the deportees as they hurriedly packed a small bag of their belongings for a journey of which they knew nothing, and a horror they couldn’t have comprehended. “What do you pack when you go into a journey into the unknown?” Van Pelt said. “What does it mean about what people expected? What does it mean about dignity also?”

The shoe is paired with a single axle and two wheels from a German National Railway locomotive, the likes of which took so many German Jews to their deaths.

Buttons from garments taken from victims of the gas chamber at Auschwitz, on view in the "Auschwitz: Not long ago, not far away" exhibition. JOSE BAREA

Clothing buttons

While not attached to a specific personal experience or story, the hundreds of buttons on display in the exhibition break open a tale of cruelty and disregard. On arrival, prisoners were sorted by SS guards into those who would be put to work in the concentration camps, and those who would be sent immediately to be murdered. Those sent to their deaths were made to disrobe before entering the gas chamber, Van Pelt said; SS guards were instructed by the camp’s commander and Adolph Hitler’s chief deputy, Rudolf Höss, to be on the lookout for particularly fine garments. It was an initiative of Höss’s wife, Hedwig, who wanted to salvage luxurious clothing for her own family’s use; but she also instructed camp staff to remove and replace the buttons as the garments were mended and cleaned — erasing, at least in her mind, the connection between the wearer and the garment itself (the Höss family’s life of relative luxury right next door to the camp is the subject of the recent Academy Award-winning film “The Zone of Interest.”) Van Pelt said he was told this story by Höss’s grandson — whose father had spent years growing up just outside the camp. “For me,” Van Pelt said, “the final act of unbuttoning is quite significant — a final imprint of a person who became erased completely.”

The wedding rings of Else van Dam and Leon Greenman, along with a note and a wedding photograph are part of the exhibition “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away,” which opens on Friday at The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Wedding rings, Else van Dam and Leon Greenman

Married in the UK in 1935, Else and Leon Greenman then moved to Rotterdam to join Else’s family. They had a son, Barney, in 1940, just a few months before the Nazis invaded the Netherlands. In 1942, they were among the Jews the Nazis rounded up and sent to the nearby Westerbork camp, a collection point for thousands of Dutch Jews they would later transport to larger camps like Auschwitz-Birkenau. Leon tried in vain to demonstrate his British citizenship, which would have seen the family released, but his citizenship papers had been destroyed. In January 1943, the family was sent to Auschwitz and were separated there three days later When the camp was liberated, Leon learned that only he had survived. He became a Holocaust education activist in the UK and was given the appointment of Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his work. He never remarried; when he died, a friend cleaning out his home found a lozenge tin in the nightstand with his and Else’s gold wedding rings and a small white sapphire for Barney inside. It included a note, in Leon’s handwriting: That his final wish was for the rings to melted down and remade as a single piece with the sapphire, reuniting the family in death. His wish was never fulfilled. “This man lives for decades with this open wound, this unresolved trauma,” Van Pelt said. “It’s almost a proposal for a tiny memorial for a lost family.”

A blanket prisoner Siegfried Fedrid took from Auschwitz when the Nazis forced thousands to evacuate the camp. It is part of the exhibition “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away." Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Blanket from Auschwitz used by Siegfried Fedrid on a forced evacuation march

With the Russians approaching in January of 1945, Himmler ordered the evacuation of Auschwitz’s remaining prisoners and the destruction of its gas chambers and crematoria to conceal evidence of the camp’s atrocities. Some 58,000 prisoners were forced to evacuate on foot in the freezing cold, shepherded by SS troops deeper into Nazi territory to evade the allied forces. Siegfried Fedrid, a 24-year-old tailor from Austria, took one of the camp blankets in the chaos of departure. He used it to keep himself and other prisoners alive in the cold until he reached the Kaufering camp, a subcamp of the Dachau concentration camp, where he was liberated by American troops in May of 1945.





Letter written by prisoner Josef Kroker, 1941

A letter written by prisoner Josef Kroker, 1941, from "Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away." Auschwitz: Not Long Ago. Not Far Away

Non-Jewish inmates of Auschwitz — many of them political prisoners — were allowed to write letters home, and only once a month. The letters passed through Nazi censors — camp rules mandated that each include the phrase “I am healthy,” could only be written in German, and could only be sent to family. No details of the camp or their detention were allowed. Some prisoners with artistic ability, like Josef Kroker, had access to limited art supplies and would embellish their letters home with bright and peaceful scenes, helping to create the false narrative the Nazis favored to the outside world. Scenes like these were ones they allowed to leave the camp.

