Author readings around Boston through March 23

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY MARCH 18
- Tricia Rose (”Metaracism: How Systemic Racism Devastates Black Lives — And How We Break Free”) will be in conversation with Henry Louis Gates Jr. at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre (Tickets start at $12.)
- Teresa Ghilarducci (”Work, Retire, Repeat: The Uncertainty of Retirement in the New Economy”) will be in conversation with Dr. Lisa Berkman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Lisa Gardner (”Still See You Everywhere”) will be in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $31.88, include a copy of the book.)
TUESDAY MARCH 19
- Nicholas P. Money (”Molds, Mushrooms, and Medicines: Our Lifelong Relationship with Fungi”) will be in conversation with Donald H. Pfister at 6 p.m. at Harvard Science Center (Registration is requested.)
- Toby Lloyd (”Fervor”) will discuss his book virtually at 7 p.m. through Brookline Booksmith (Registration is required.)
- Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé (”Where Sleeping Girls Lie”) will be in conversation with Amanda Foody at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Registration is requested.)
- Emily Franklin (”The Lioness of Boston”) will be in conversation with Henriette Lazaridis at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books (Registration is requested.)
- Denny S. Bryce (”The Other Princess: A Novel of Queen Victoria’s Goddaughter”) will discuss her book virtually at 7 p.m. through Titcomb’s Bookshop (Registration is required.)
- Steve Cavanagh (”Kill for Me, Kill for You”) will discuss and sign copies of his book at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets start at $5.)
WEDNESDAY MARCH 20
- Editors George Gibson and Deanne Urmy will be in conversation at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe (Registration is required.)
- Will Schwalbe (“We Should Not Be Friends: The Story of a Friendship”) and Chris Maxey will be in conversation with Dawn Tripp at 6 p.m. at East End Books Boston Seaport (Registration is required.)
- Nancy A. Nichols (”Women Behind the Wheel: An Unexpected and Personal History of the Car”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Omolola Ijeoma Ogunyemi (”Jollof Rice and Other Revolutions: A Novel in Interlocking Stories”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Registration is requested.)
- Danielle Legros Georges, A.M. Juster and Cheryl Clark Vermeulen (”spoKe 10″) will discuss their work at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop. (Tickets start at $5.)
- Ramie Targoff (”Shakespeare’s Sisters: How Women Wrote the Renaissance”) will be in conversation with Adam Gopnik at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Elizabeth Mehren (”I Lived to Tell the World: Stories from Survivors of Holocaust, Genocide, and the Atrocities of War”) will be in conversation with Dr. Monica Onyango at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books (Registration is requested.)
- Dr. Cornelia Griggs (”The Sky Was Falling: A Young Surgeon’s Story of Bravery, Survival, and Hope”) will be in conversation with Jill Abramson at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books.
THURSDAY MARCH 21
- James L. Parr (”World War II Massachusetts”) will discuss and sign copies of his book at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Colony History Museum (Registration is required.)
- Ariella Chezar (”Home in Bloom”) will be in conversation with Grace Lam at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe (Only waitlist seats remain, registration is required.)
- Nina Farmer (”Timeless By Design: Designing Rooms with Comfort, Style, and a Sense of History”) will be in conversation with Tom Kligerman at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Only virtual tickets remain; free for members and $5 for the general public.)
- Rebecca Serle (”Expiration Dates”) will be in conversation with Laura Zigman at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre (Tickets start at $5.)
- Greg Steinmetz (”American Rascal: How Jay Gould Built Wall Street’s Biggest Fortune”) will discuss his book virtually at 6 p.m. through the New England Historical Genealogical Society.
- Poets Eileen Cleary, Anne Pluto, Linda Carney-Goodrich, and Gloria Monaghan will read their work at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Registration is required.)
- Maggie Thrash (”Rainbow Black: A Novel”) will be in conversation with Adam Colman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- James Marcus (”Glad to the Brink of Fear: A Portrait of Ralph Waldo Emerson”) will be in conversation with Rick Moody at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Jessi Jezewska Stevens (”Ghost Pains”) will be in conversation with Lynn Steger Strong at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books (Registration is requested.)
- Casey Sherman (”A Murder in Hollywood: The Untold Story of Tinseltown’s Most Shocking Crime”) will discuss his book at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets start at $5.)
- Katya Apekina (”Mother Doll: A Novel”) will be in conversation with Juliet Grames at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books.
- Poet Tongo Eisen-Martin will read his work at 7 p.m. at VHealthy in Roslindale (Tickets are $10.)
FRIDAY MARCH 22
- Milica Mijatović (”War Food”) will read at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe (Tickets are $5.)
- Eric Rickstad (”Lilith”) will discuss his book at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
SATURDAY MARCH 23
- Beverly Jenkins will be in conversation with Alea Stokes at 2 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Codman Square Branch.
- Lisa Robinson (”Gifts from Georgia’s Garden: How Georgia O’Keeffe Nourished Her Art”) will discuss her book at 2 p.m. at Newtonville Books.
- Andrew M. Wehrman (”The Contagion of Liberty: The Politics of Smallpox in the American Revolution”) will be awarded the 2023 Peter J. Gomes Memorial Book Prize, given to the best nonfiction work about the history of Massachusetts, at 2:15 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (Registration is required.)
- Casey W. Robinson (”Small Things Mended”) will read her picture book at 3 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Allison Pataki (”Finding Margaret Fuller”) will be in conversation with Greer Macallister at 3 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $31.88, include a copy of the book.)
- Michelle Ephraim (”Green World: A Tragicomic Memoir of Love & Shakespeare”) will be in conversation with Jonathan Wilson at 5 p.m. at Newtonville Books.