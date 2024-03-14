fb-pixelBoston area author events March 17 through March 23 Skip to main content
BOOKINGS

Author readings around Boston through March 23

Beverly Jenkins, Emily Franklin, Tricia Rose, Ramie Targoff, Steve Cavanaugh, and Maggie Thrash are among the authors appearing at local bookstores and venues this week

Updated March 14, 2024, 1 hour ago
Ramie Targoff, author of "Shakespeare's Sisters How Women Wrote the Renaissance," is among the authors appearing in the Boston area this week.C. Frédéric Brenner/Knopf

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY MARCH 18

TUESDAY MARCH 19

WEDNESDAY MARCH 20

THURSDAY MARCH 21

FRIDAY MARCH 22

SATURDAY MARCH 23

Boston Globe Today