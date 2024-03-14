What is Boston’s Irish music scene without Brian O’Donovan?

At one of these sessions, she met Brian O’Donovan, a native of Cork, Ireland, who was planning to stay in town for three weeks. “I asked him if he knew the song ‘Boys of Barr Na Sráide’, and he said no,” said Lindsay in a phone interview. Then they kept talking.

In 1980, the Boston area offered two regular Irish music sessions — informal gatherings where musicians get together to play traditional tunes, usually in a pub. Lindsay Henes, a graduate of Boston University, was a regular at the session at the Village Coach House in Brookline, where she sang and played the old upright piano near the back of the room.

Three days later, they were engaged to be married. Brian’s three-week stay in Boston would eventually stretch to more than four decades. He died last October at age 66 from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Brian O'Donovan's weekly radio show on WGBH, “A Celtic Sojourn,” sealed his reputation as a pillar of Boston’s Celtic music community — and helped turn the city into a destination for like-minded musicians. Globe photo by Jennifer Taylor

Even in those early days, there was never any question of the pair leaving Boston, said Lindsay in a phone interview. The Irish music scene had been “just coming alive here” when he arrived. According to his GBH obituary, it was a 1984 festival of Irish music that placed him on his early career path in professional sports management at Gillette Stadium, which was then known as Sullivan Stadium. In 1986, Brian joined GBH (then WGBH) to host his weekly radio show, “A Celtic Sojourn,” which would seal his reputation as a pillar of Boston’s Celtic music community — and eventually help turn the city into a destination for like-minded musicians.

One of these was fiddler, cellist, and dancer Summer McCall, 30, who moved to the city in 2019 “simply because of the Celtic music scene that was thriving here,” she said in a phone interview. As a teenager in northern California, she attended music camps hosted by Scottish fiddler Alisdair Fraser, and these featured a rotating cast of faculty who often “either lived or at one point lived in Boston,” she said.

Because GBH had been streaming over the internet since 1999, McCall was also able to listen to “A Celtic Sojourn” from across the country. “I would have a pen and paper and write down names, and look them up later on iTunes,” said McCall, who is now the director of the Club Passim-based Boston Celtic Music Festival.

Because of the radio show, she said, Boston was cemented as an “epicenter” of Celtic music.

Callum Bell plays Irish music on the fiddle at The Druid in Cambridge, March 12. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Brian himself was an “incredible tour guide,” said Shannon Heaton, a flutist and the host of the “Irish Music Stories” podcast. “This is a folk music, this is a shared music. It really relies on all of us coming together, for it to really live, and Brian connected people with this music and with the bigger context of it.”

“He loved greeting people. He loved sharing,” Lindsay O’Donovan said, fondly recalling the frequent gatherings and parties the O’Donovans would host at the “big old house” in Newton where the pair raised their four children: Aoife (now a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter), Ciaran, Aidan, and Nuala.

“I thought my parents’ friends were so cool,” said Aoife O’Donovan, who founded the Americana bands Crooked Still and I’m With Her. “For many people, that can go the other way, where you’re cringing at your parents’ nerdy folk-musician friends, but I wanted to be them.” Musicians touring through town would stay at the house, and the music would go until “three, four, five in the morning,” she said in a phone interview from her home base of Orlando.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan, daughter of Brian O'Donovan, performing in Lowell. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Whenever he hosted public-facing events, he wanted to “invite people in” and do what he did at home, said Lindsay.

He accomplished this through not just the radio program, but annual live “Celtic Sojourn” events around Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day, as well as a concert series that showcased Celtic performers in the back room at Somerville Irish pub The Burren. The holiday events have not continued after his death, but the backroom concerts have persisted as the Brian O’Donovan Legacy Series, with Lindsay as cohost.

Brian O'Donovan hosting an "A Christmas Celtic Sojourn" concert in a file photo. handout

Montana-born guitarist and singer Lindsay Straw, who got involved in Boston’s Celtic music scene shortly after her 2010 graduation from Berklee College of Music, said that Brian’s “warmth and great presence” made it hard to imagine the holiday events without him. “At the same time, there are all these other components of the community which are stronger because of him,” said Straw, who will be leading workshops on Celtic ballads at Club Passim on Sunday, March 17.

McCall has noticed a clear “trickle-down effect,” as musicians who grew up in his orbit such as piper Joey Abarta and fiddler Nathan Gourley have become inspirational figures for the next wave of rising artists. In programming BCMFest, McCall said she tries to follow his example by booking acts that represent various generations of musicians, as well as traditions from across the Celtic music world outside of Ireland, which typically receives the most attention.

Brian O’Donovan was “very inclusive of different roots and branches,” McCall said. To nurture that next generation, Passim recently established a new grant fund in Brian’s honor for Celtic musicians, named the Brian O’Donovan Legacy Fund; the goal is to open applications in late 2024, Lindsay O’Donovan said.

Musicians gather for an Irish music session at The Druid in Cambridge, March 12. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Because of St. Patrick’s Day, March is an especially busy season for most performers of Celtic music, but for Brian, “every month was an important music month,” Heaton said. The events still exist, but “the thing we’re missing is the one guy to tell us about all of them. It’s all happening; it’s just a little more under the radar.”

Lindsay O’Donovan agreed that the loss of the radio show also left a void in the scene, since Brian would interview visiting performers and play their music to get people excited about attending shows. “I think we just need to keep getting the word out,” she said. “Brian’s whole mantra was, live music is where it’s at.”

“I think there’s still ways for people in the Boston Irish music scene to find that spirit of Brian O’Donovan,” said Aoife, whose new solo album, “All My Friends,” releases March 22.

When he arrived in Boston, there were only two regular sessions in the area; now, according to a list compiled by multi-instrumentalist Elias Cardoso, there are 25, with at least one every day of the week.

BRIAN O’DONOVAN LEGACY SERIES

The Burren, Somerville. Ongoing. www.burren.com

The following bars and restaurants in the Boston area host public sessions of Celtic music. Anyone is free to listen, and some also welcome walk-in musicians. Call ahead or check online for details.

Backbeat Brewing Company, Beverly

The Bebop, Boston

Brendan Behan Pub, Jamaica Plain

Bunratty Tavern, Reading

The Burren, Somerville

The Druid, Cambridge

Emmets, Boston

Lower Mills Tavern, Boston

Malachy’s Saloon, Quincy

Tavern at the End of the World, Charlestown





A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her @knitandlisten.