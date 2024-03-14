Ahead of ‘The Cher Show,’ designer Bob Mackie dishes on those costumes the diva dared to wear

His most famous and enduring partnership, though, has been with the singer, actress, and cultural icon Cher. As designer-muse pairings go, Mackie is the Dior to her Marlene Dietrich, the Givenchy to her Audrey Hepburn, the Halston to her Liza Minnelli. Ever since they met in 1967, when she and then-husband Sonny Bono guest-starred on “Carol Burnett,” Mackie has been outfitting the pop goddess for everything from album covers and concerts to awards shows, television series, and struts down the red carpet. He’s designed her most celebrated looks, including the skin-baring stunner with the massive feathered mohawk that she wore to the 1986 Oscars and the shimmery, sequin-studded see-through number she donned for the Met Gala and on the cover of Time magazine in 1974.

With his trademark extravagance and sardonic streak, legendary costume designer Bob Mackie has been wowing audiences for over six decades with spectacular gowns and get-ups embellished with all manner of bling — rhinestones, feathers, beads, and enough sequins to burn your retinas. He’s dressed a slew of celebrities, from Tina Turner, Diana Ross, and Whitney Houston to Elton John, Madonna, and Barbra Streisand. He first gained fame for creating costumes for 1967-78 variety series “The Carol Burnett Show,” including the uproariously camp “drapery dress” (with the brass curtain rod still attached) that he dreamt up for a “Gone With the Wind” parody.

Cher in her Bob Mackie-designed dress at the 1986 Academy Awards. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In 2018, their decades-long collaboration was feted in the Broadway musical “The Cher Show,” for which Mackie designed the costumes and re-created many of her most memorable looks. Mackie is even a character in the show. The Tony Award-winning bio-musical arrives at the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre for five performances Friday through Sunday. Packed with 35 of Cher’s most famous songs, the show turns back time to glimpse the highs and lows of her roller coaster career, with three different actresses playing Cher at different stages of her life.

Speaking by phone from his home in Palm Springs, Calif., Mackie says he and Cher “hit it off right away. She was 19 then, and she’s 77 now. It’s wild. I’ve known her forever.”

When they first appeared on the scene in the 1960s, Mackie jokes that Sonny and Cher looked like “cave people” with their predilection for fur vests and bellbottoms. Meanwhile, Cher’s look, with her long straight black locks parted in the middle, defied the beehive and big-haired conventions of the time. “There’s nobody like her,” he says. “People are just fascinated by her personality and her looks. She doesn’t look like the ideal All-American girl. And she knew how to be funny. A lot of beauties don’t know how to be funny.”

Back then, Cher was still figuring herself out, but soon she was setting trends. “Girls would come up to me and say, ‘Everybody tells me I look just like Cher.’ Usually they didn’t look at all like Cher, but they thought they did!”

A nine-time Emmy winner, Mackie worked on “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour” and the couple’s follow-up show, and he saw a chameleon who was unafraid to make daring choices. The more boldly over-the-top, the better. “Cher had a lot of natural style. And she loved doing something different and unexpected. I could put some wild outfit on her, and she’d go, ‘Oh, I like this.’ You could put anything on her, and it would work.”

When producers began conversations about making a musical of Cher’s life, Mackie says, he wasn’t on their radar. Later, he was only slated to design some of her key looks for the show. But the superstar wasn’t having it and objected. “She said to them, ‘Why isn’t Bob doing these costumes?” Mackie says. “They weren’t sure I was even still alive!”

Cher and Bob Mackie arrive at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 25, 2021. Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Eventually, Mackie wound up creating all the clothes for the show and won a Tony Award for best costume design. The show includes a second-act parade of his iconic Cher costumes, dubbed “the Mackie number” and set to “Ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do.” The outfits include the revealing V-shaped mesh-and-garter number, topped with the black leather jacket, that she wore in the music video for her 1989 smash “If I Could Turn Back Time”; the gold Viking bikini with the metallic headdress and flowing cape that she donned on the cover of her 1979 album “Take Me Home”; and the Laverne Lashinsky character, the hilariously crass laundromat lady in the tiger-print jumpsuit and tacky accessories, from “Sonny and Cher.”

It was a career capstone for the industry veteran who had created costumes for eight other Broadway shows, including the 1971 revival of “On the Town,” the Carol Burnett-starring “Moon Over Buffalo,” and “The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public.” On opening night of the

pre-Broadway run of “The Cher Show” in Chicago, Mackie got a standing ovation and was mobbed in the lobby by fans for selfies and autographs.

What was it like watching himself as a character in the show? “It’s the weirdest thing, having somebody play you onstage while you’re in the audience,” he says. “I’m still not used to that.”

They even used one of the jokes he cracked about her infamous “nude” dress from 1974. In some cities, Mackie says, that issue of Time magazine sold out immediately, and in other places, they banned it from newsstands. “When Cher came on the air, the censors were always terrified,” he says. “They didn’t know what to do because they would say, ‘Well, you can see a little underboob.’ And she would say, ‘So what?’ And then Big Smart-Ass Bob said, ‘Well, she could stand on her head, and we’d call it cleavage.’ And so they took my line and used it in ‘The Cher Show,’ and it got a big laugh!”

In the early ‘80s, Cher was transitioning into a new role as a Hollywood headliner. She earned an Academy Award nomination for “Silkwood” and then won the best actress Oscar for “Moonstruck” in 1988. Slated as a presenter at the 1986 Oscars, she was annoyed because the Academy sent a letter to everyone that year on how to dress appropriately. She scoffed at the guidance, and she and Mackie schemed to create a get-up that would knock everyone’s socks off.

As Cher walked to the podium in the skin-baring, showgirl-inspired outfit with the towering feathered headpiece, the audience was aflutter. Then she delivered the zinger of the night with a naughty smirk: “As you can see, I did receive my Academy booklet on how to dress like a serious actress . . .” That moment is depicted in “The Cher Show.”

“All you need to do is tell Cher that, and she will wear the absolute opposite of what she was instructed to wear,” Mackie says with a laugh. “She’s a bad girl.”

THE CHER SHOW

Presented by the Boch Center. At the Wang Theatre, March 15-17. Tickets from $45. 800-653-8000, bochcenter.org

