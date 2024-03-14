‘Girl From the North Country’: Tangled up in Bob

Dylan has been famous for more than 60 years, picking up a Nobel Prize in Literature along the way, and yet he’s managed to remain largely unknowable, as enigmatic as the Cheshire Cat, an insoluble riddle.

Perhaps it’s fitting that a musical built around the songs of Bob Dylan alternates between entrancing and perplexing.

One thing that has always been clear, however, is Dylan’s affinity for wanderers. He’s one himself.

So it makes sense that in creating the Dylan-inspired musical “Girl From the North Country,” the Irish writer-director Conor McPherson chose as his setting a guesthouse populated by travelers who are passing through on their way to somewhere else.

In the touring production that has arrived at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, presented by Broadway in Boston, there are times when McPherson’s book (i.e., script) approaches the trenchancy of his plays, which include “The Weir,” “The Night Alive,” “The Seafarer,” and “Shining City.”

At other times, though, the musical’s focus is too diffused. It’s hard to get fully invested in the fate of a character when the action transitions so quickly from one to another.

“Girl From the North Country” is at its best when words, music, and movement converge to form a single expression of an elusive truth about human existence. Hidden aspects of even the most familiar tunes are occasionally illuminated by Simon Hale’s Tony Award-winning orchestrations.

For instance, “I Want You," originally a classic words-tumbling-over-one-another Dylan sprint, has been refashioned into a ballad, giving the song a tender, ethereal beauty to match its depth of feeling.

But some other songs, such as “Idiot Wind," fit awkwardly within the context McPherson has placed them in.

A song so buoyant it creates its own context — and defies its own title — is “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere,” on which the cast really cuts loose. (During the pandemic, a video was released of the Broadway cast of “Girl From the North Country” performing “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere” in the streets and subway tunnels of New York. It provided a surefire pick-me-up to COVID-weary musical theater fans stuck inside their homes.)

What feels very Dylan is the fact that the people in “Girl From the North Country” are alienated to greater or lesser degree, and wrestling with some combination of temporal, spiritual, and (to use an overworked word) existential questions.

It’s 1934, the midpoint of the Great Depression, and there’s a sense of economic desperation in Duluth, Minn. (Dylan’s birthplace), and in the rest of the country, too. Nearly everyone in “Girl From the North Country” is at or near the breaking point. They need to figure out where to live and, in both a narrow and large sense, how to live.

The guesthouse proprietor, Nick (John Schiappa), is trying to figure out how to deal with a bank’s threat to foreclose on the property. His wife, Elizabeth (Jennifer Blood), is suffering from dementia. Nick is having an affair with the widowed Mrs. Neilsen (Carla Woods). He and Elizabeth have two children, Gene (Ben Biggers), a would-be writer in his 20s who has a drinking problem, and 19-year-old Marianne (a luminous Sharaé Moultie), who is pregnant.

Nick and Elizabeth, who are white, raised Marianne, who is Black, after she was abandoned in the guesthouse as a baby. Now Nick is trying to arrange a marriage between Marianne and the much older, bow-tie wearing Mr. Perry (Jay Russell).

But Marianne is drawn to Joe (Matt Manuel), a young prizefighter who has arrived at the guesthouse with Marlowe (Jeremy Webb), a Bible salesman. (Yes, the show includes a performance of “Hurricane,“ Dylan’s 1976 song about boxer Rubin Carter’s wrongful conviction for murder.)

Then there are the Burkes, a husband (David Benoit) and wife (Jill Van Velzer) who lost their money in the stock market crash of 1929. Their son, Elias (Aidan Wharton), is intellectually disabled.

“Girl From the North Country” is narrated by Alan Ariano, who plays Dr. Walker, the physician for Nick, Elizabeth, Gene, and Marianne.

On Wednesday night, the band played with clarity and color (the music coordinator is Dean Sharenow). The penultimate song in “Girl From the North Country” is “Forever Young.” As if to prove the point, Dylan is still touring, at 82. In fact, he’s scheduled to be at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield in July along with Willie Nelson, Robert Plant, and Allison Kraus.

Despite its imperfections, “Girl From the North Country” does get you thinking: How many artists can be said to have brought something truly original into the world? It’s a short list, and Bob Dylan is on it.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

