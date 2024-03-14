Local bestsellers for the week ended March 10

3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store James McBride Riverhead Books

4. Wandering Stars Tommy Orange Knopf

5. North Woods Daniel Mason Random House

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt Ecco

7. Tom Lake Ann Patchett Harper

8. The Frozen River Ariel Lawhon Doubleday

9. Iron Flame Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

10. Small Things Like These Claire Keegan Grove Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

3. Grief Is for People Sloane Crosley MCD

4. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning Liz Cheney Little, Brown and Company

5. The Deerfield Massacre: A Surprise Attack, a Forced March, and the Fight for Survival in Early America James L. Swanson Scribner

6. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Spiegel & Grau

7. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

9. Burn Book: A Tech Love Story Kara Swisher Simon & Schuster

10. Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection Charles Duhigg Random House

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

2. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

3. Dune Frank Herbert Ace

4. Horse Geraldine Brooks Penguin

5. Birnam Wood Eleanor Catton Picador

6. I Have Some Questions for You Rebecca Makkai Penguin Books

7. A Court of Mist and Fury Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

8. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone Benjamin Stevenson Mariner Books

9. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

10. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

3. Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom Ilyon Woo Simon & Schuster

4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

5. The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Daniel James Brown Penguin

6. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

7. Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir Dolly Alderton Harper Perennial

8. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

9. The Trump Indictments: The Historic Charging Documents with Commentary Melissa Murray, Andrew Weissmann W. W. Norton & Company

10. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 10, 2024. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.