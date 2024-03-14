‘Love Lies Bleeding’ lifts profile of bodybuilders across a gender spectrum

“That day, I held her lifeless body,” said Grullón, 37. “The first thing that popped into my head: ‘I am going to be a bodybuilder, because it’s something she always wanted to do.’”

Massiel Grullón ’s mother, Gladys, reveled in movement. Gladys taught aerobics and dance in Boston, but there was one type of exercise that always seemed beyond reach. Grullón said her mother never tried bodybuilding, stymied by ideas of traditional gender roles, and committed to managing a family.

Now Grullón, who works as a mural artist in Boston, is training for her second competition. She’s part of a new generation of athletes discovering strength sport — and how muscle can transform as much as it can be transformed.

Katy O’Brian and Kristen Stewart in "Loves Lies Bleeding." A24

Muscle as catalyst is also at the heart of “Love Lies Bleeding,” a new movie set in a gritty 1980s box gym that follows Jackie, played by real-life bodybuilder Katy O’Brian, as she reckons with violence while training for competition. Kristen Stewart stars as Jackie’s love interest, Lou, a gym employee.

Over the years, Hollywood movies have featured plenty of female action heroes, from “Alien”’s Ellen Ripley to Lara Croft to Wonder Woman. But brave as they may be, these characters are rarely brawny (strong women and strongwomen aren’t necessarily synonymous). That could be changing, thanks to athlete-actors like Kali Reis, a former world champion boxer who starred in the most recent season of HBO’s “True Detective.”

“Love Lies Bleeding” also breaks the mold: When Jackie is provoked (whether by desire or rage), O’Brian’s biceps bulge, and her veins ripple. Her gleaming delts project off the film’s promotional poster.

The poster for "Love Lies Bleeding." A24

“I kind of did a double take when I first saw the trailer,” said Julia Ryan, of Jamaica Plain, who also says lifting has helped her reinvent her relationship with her body and gender.

In the film, Jackie looms physically large in her scenes even before pharmaceuticals and fantasy further accelerate her growth. The film explores power, including the kind that originates within the body. In one scene where she’s being interviewed for a job at a shooting range, Lou’s father (Ed Harris) asks her why she doesn’t like guns. “I prefer to know my own strength,” Jackie says.

Mary Accomando, back pose, post-show 2023 NPC New England Championships.

In Boston, a growing scene of women, nonbinary, transgender, and queer lifters are getting to know their own strength in the gym.

“I think it’s becoming more popular, like with the whole ‘Muscle Mommy’ era, which I love,” said Mary Accomando, a Beverly-based bodybuilder, referencing social-media slang for female lifters.

To harness that power, strength athletes train in a few styles: In addition to bodybuilding, which judges training’s aesthetic results, there’s Olympic-style lifting, CrossFit-style training, and powerlifting, in which athletes perform fewer repetitions to complete heavier squats, deadlifts, or bench presses.

And some lifters are hoping to shred misconceptions that muscle-building is male territory — and other ideas about gender binaries.

Nadia Moumine, a two-time national bench press champion, trains in Somerville. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“I’m trying to help people understand that building muscle is not a man’s concept or a male concept,” said Angela Harrington, a CrossFit Level 1 trainer based in Waltham. “I reposition it as seeing muscle mass as healthy, not as a gender-specific thing.”

Of eight lifters who spoke with the Globe, nearly all recounted hearing that women don’t lift because they’re afraid to bulk up.

“‘I don’t want to look too big, I want to look more toned,’” Grullón said, repeating what she often hears. “That phrase right there . . . it just sends me through the roof.”

Grullón recalls watching the 1985 bodybuilding documentary “Pumping Iron II: The Women” with her mom, as well as feeling inspired by images of Tina Turner, with her “muscular arms and legs,” she said. Turner “dealt with abuse . . . and she overcame that and survived and became an independent, strong Black woman. She was just a huge influence.”

Massiel Grullón, a Boston mural artist who's also a competitive bodybuilder, paused to take a break between sets as she trained for her next competition. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

When most people think about bodybuilding, says Grullón, they conjure images of its early icons — Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler — and make assumptions about steroid use.

But bulk doesn’t happen by accident: It takes hard, deliberate work, says Nadia Moumine, a powerlifting coach at Rx Strength Training in Somerville. “How easy would my job be if people could just accidentally get absolutely jacked?” they asked with a laugh.

“Love Lies Bleeding” manages to center female muscle without making a joke of it. There’s plenty of gaze, but here it’s queer, femme, and Jackie is in on it — she poses for judges as well as her lover.

A still from "Love Lies Bleeding." A24

Emily Beinecke, a Somerville-based strength coach and former football player, said she loves the control she experiences while lifting, calling it “gender-expansive.” Feeling comfortable in their bodies is a goal for her transgender and nonbinary clients, who report that can happen under a barbell.

“I found my divine feminine through bodybuilding,” said Accomando, who enjoys competition’s costume and high heels.

Grullón said she thinks “Love Lies Bleeding” will appeal to lifters, especially women, non-binary people, and the LBTQIA+ community.

“I feel like this will definitely open people’s eyes and [help them] realize it’s actually cool to be muscular,” she said.

Gyms can be an arena for change.

Ryan said that for her, that started with building her own sense of entitlement to take up more space, not only in terms of bodily dimensions, but on a squat rack.

And coaches are opening doors. Moumine is a two-time national bench press champion who just bested their own Massachusetts state record at the Arnold Strongman Classic earlier this month. They also founded a popular queer lifting club at their gym.

Moumine said misconceptions about who can lift can hold people back.

Nadia Moumine is a powerlifting coach at Rx Strength Training in Somerville. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“I’m also a fat person,” Moumine said. “And I am a really, really good powerlifter . . . There’s always going to be people who assume that you’re unhealthy if you don’t fit a certain body type. But anybody with any body type — short, tall, larger, smaller — can feel welcome and excel in powerlifting, which I really love.”

Justice Roe Williams founded the Queer Gym Pop Up concept in Boston, partnering with traditional gyms to create welcoming spaces for queer people.

“I’m a walking gender workshop,” said Williams, a transgender man who trains clients through his organization Fitness4AllBodies, and recently co-authored and co-edited the book, “Deconstructing the Fitness Industrial Complex.” He sees coaches as potential change-makers.

“I wanted to create a model for gyms . . . of what it could look like to truly be inclusive,” said Williams, who felt Boston lacked comfortable fitness spaces for the Black queer community. “To let go of restrictive ideas that hold us up to these imaginary standards that were created for a cookie-cutter format or body.”

Bodybuilding is a lifestyle for Grullón, who works out six days a week.

“You sculpt your body to become the better version of yourself,” she said. “It’s amazing what the human body can do . . .”

“My mom is still, to this day, my drive.”