‘Love Lies Bleeding’: Sex, lies, and weightlifting tape

Director Rose Glass and her co-writer, Weronika Tofilska, set up their noirish premise nicely. Lou (Kristen Stewart) works a dead-end job at what looks like the West Hell location of Planet Fitness. She’s unclogging toilets with her bare hands and dodging every ripped abdominal, curled bicep, and bulging pectoral. She’s also assisting with the muscular progress of the gym rats, selling steroids on the side.

“Love Lies Bleeding” wants to be a sleazy neo-noir spackled with the grungy mise-en-scène of its 1989 timeframe. For a while, it lives up to its promise. Then it devolves into a mishmash of references from countless other films of this type. And that’s before we get to the film’s climax, which can best be described as a rapid descent from the sublime into the ridiculous.

Advertisement

Kristen Stewart in "Loves Lies Bleeding." Anna Kooris

Lou’s father, Lou Sr. (Ed Harris), is a dangerous (and murderous) criminal whose wretched hairstyle defies description. His namesake daughter may have helped him dispatch more than one enemy, which would prove the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. His other daughter, Beth (Jena Malone), is brutally abused by her no-good husband, JJ (Dave Franco). Beth and Lou are both trapped in a miserable existence.

Enter Jackie (Katy O’Brian). She’s a bodybuilder from Oklahoma who’s on her way to a competition in Vegas. Like many a noir hero, she wanders into this strange town with no intent on staying. But something compels her to stick around. Like John Garfield’s character in “The Postman Always Rings Twice” (1946), Jackie takes one look at the resident femme fatale, and all bets are off.

Soon, Lou and Jackie are embarking on a passionate, sex-filled affair. Lou even introduces Jackie to her steroid stash. While our two protagonists get off on each other, “Love Lies Bleeding” gets off on the ultra-violent mayhem that ensues once the film unleashes its central murder set piece. It’s appropriately nasty, too (the squeamish need not apply here), and kicks off the “Thelma and Louise”-style adventures of Lou and Jackie.

Advertisement

Katy O’Brian, left, and Kristen Stewart in "Love Lies Bleeding." Anna Kooris

Watching “Love Lies Bleeding,” I was constantly distracted by the references to other filmmakers, movies, and books the movie kept cycling through. It’s clear that noir author James M. Cain is an influence on the story, and both Jim Thompson and the Coen brothers are inspirations for the carnage. But perhaps the biggest homage was to the extremely violent oeuvre of “Drive” director, Nicolas Winding Refn. Refn is one of my least favorite directors, which may explain my negative reaction to this film.

I generally love noir, gore, kick-ass women, the 1980s — but “Love Lies Bleeding” ladled out a visual stew I did not enjoy consuming. It’s not the actors’ fault; Stewart and O’Brian are both very good. Anyone who says Stewart is nothing more than Bella Swan from “Twilight” hasn’t been paying attention to her wide-ranging career.

O’Brian has the harder role, as she’s not just the object of Lou’s amour fou, she also has her own set of problems, most notably a volcanic rage that ultimately sends “Love Lies Bleeding” veering uncontrollably into body-horror territory. Despite my penchant for all sorts of gruesome goings-on, that’s where the movie lost me for good. It was just too silly for me.

Glass, whose last film, the superb “Saint Maud” (2019), also dealt with a form of obsession, should be commended for committing to her bonkers vision. I’ve always said I’d rather watch a movie that went down in flames while going for broke than one that played it too safe. Be careful what you wish for.

Advertisement

★★

LOVE LIES BLEEDING

Directed by Rose Glass. Written by Glass, Weronika Tofilska. Starring Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, Dave Franco, Ed Harris. At AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square, Alamo Drafthouse Seaport, AMC Causeway, suburbs. 104 minutes. R (grisly violence, nudity, sex)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.