‘Nolly’ a treat, thanks to Helena Bonham Carter

I’ve been looking forward to watching “Nolly,” a “Masterpiece” three-parter that premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on GBH 2. The two reasons: It’s created and written by Russell T Davies, who is responsible for the 2005 revival of “Doctor Who,” “A Very English Scandal” with Hugh Grant, “Torchwood,” the original “Queer as Folk,” the HBO drama “Years and Years,” and many other good things. The second reason: It stars Helena Bonham Carter, who has been a favorite for a long time.

And, having seen it, I am not disappointed in the least. It’s a warm, smart, and concise portrait of British actress Noele Gordon, known as Nolly, who, in 1981, was abruptly fired from her TV soap opera, “Crossroads,” after 17 years. Her firing made headlines, and, even while she was beloved, it deflated her career until she died in 1985. The male-dominated TV industry did not treat her well. She became branded by the dismissal, and, as she notes in “Nolly,” every day of her life some fan would approach her to ask why she was fired.