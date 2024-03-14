Remember four years ago? When TV was our best friend?

After rinsing off our groceries, setting up Zoom accounts, and stocking up on toilet paper, many of us found ourselves with a lot of time to spare. External entertainment venues were closed, and those restaurants that stayed open focused on takeout. As a TV critic in that moment, I saw interest in TV series rise to a new high, while we sought accessible ways to distract and amuse ourselves. The amount of email I received from readers looking for viewing suggestions tripled, especially since the overwhelming Peak TV weekly-release schedules slowed as the production of new shows stopped. And the statistics from that time backed up my personal experience, as viewing hours and streaming subscriptions rose steadily.

Four years ago this month, we entered a pandemic that would change everything. In what felt like mass suspended animation, many of us withdrew into our homes and shuddered at memories of those dire post-apocalyptic tales we’d seen on TV and at the movies. Just as had been predicted in so much science fiction, we were witnessing rampant illness and death, a corps of front-line heroes, and, as losses accumulated and the grieving world nearly shut down, denial and callousness.

Oh, and yes — to anticipate those online TV-article commenters who inevitably like to remind us about the existence of books — people were reading, too, assuming they had books at home or an e-book device. But TV provided not only an alternative, but a communal opportunity for those families and friends who were podding together. The pandemic had cut us off from lovers, family members, co-workers, and many of our friends. Group viewing offered us a much-needed chance to sit together with those we trust, to weather the storm as collectively as possible. Some of those who were alone in lockdown also found ways to watch in groups, through social media.

Watching TV series with others also gave us something to think about beyond the doom-filled news and our various approaches to hand sanitizer and masks. That’s something I’ve always valued about TV shows, that they give us stories and characters to talk about and debate. The in-person conversation around TV is one of its best facets — just as it is with sports — and I’ve grieved how much time-shifting has diminished it. I love my DVR and I enjoy bingeing, and they have become my and most TV viewers’ norm; but I get a particular pleasure when a popular show is on weekly release, often on HBO (“Succession,” “The Last of Us”), and we can analyze it as a pack, episode by episode. For many, the lockdown enforced viewing synchronicity.

Certainly many of us were watching movies, too, instead of TV shows, and that is, of course, great. At the risk of being too on-brand, I recall putting together a Bette Davis movie festival at some point during those first pandemic months. But there’s something special about the serialized length of a series, and the depth of character that you can find in long-form storytelling, and the way the conversation about the series can extend across weeks and months. As the pandemic stretched on — it lingers, still, to some extent — there was time to watch or rewatch entire classics with others, from “The Sopranos” to the comedy of “Call My Agent!” and “Schitt’s Creek.” Some households, it seemed, might actually reach the bottom of Netflix’s seemingly bottomless pit of options.

"Ted Lasso" with Jason Sudeikis became a hit in 2020, right when we needed some uplift. Associated Press

I heard from a lot of viewers who were watching — and, for some, hate-watching — the then-new “Tiger King,” yet another reality show that elevated and celebrated attention-getting behavior. But that was more than balanced by the popularity of a bunch of better just-released series — “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Great,” and “Normal People,” for example. “Ted Lasso” premiered in August 2020 and became a hit, in part because it was positive at a time when we needed an upper. I found, though, that viewers were equally interested in catching up with the good shows they hadn’t had time for during pre-pandemic life. They could finally exorcise that feeling of Peak TV overwhelm. Not surprisingly, pandemic and dystopian series were not top of the list at the time.

Looking back, the lockdown helped reveal some of what scripted TV can offer, beyond simple company, distraction, and nostalgia. Like a book, the best shows can take you out of your home and into the lives of others. They can drop us into a small community of Muslim women in London forming a punk band (“We Are Lady Parts”), say, or present us with the systemic issues of race and poverty (“The Wire,” “Maid”). They can encourage us to dissect behavior, as we try to understand why the Berzatto family of “The Bear” is so tortured. They can bring us out of our own heads. When we couldn’t leave, they took us somewhere.

