A disjointed Whitney Biennial, fit for its moment

NEW YORK – Maybe it’s wrong to expect an exhibition — or really, a spectacle — as vast as the Whitney Biennial to deliver on a promise, however broad it may be. Giving it as much slack as I can, the 2024 installment, which opens to the public Monday, still falls short.

Carmen Winant’s “The Last Safe Abortion,” 2023. Installation view, Whitney Biennial of American Art, March 12, 2024. Murray Whyte/ Globe staff

Curators Chrissie Iles and Meg Onli repurpose themes that institutions have been exploring for years: Colonialism. Gender identity. Environmental crisis. Racial justice. All of them matter, but a checklist of unresolved issues does not a thesis make. Now in its 81st installment, the biennial long ago staked a claim as the state-of-the-nation survey of contemporary art in the here and now; this time, though, it feels weirdly remedial. Instead of leading, it seems to be trying to catch up.

I think back to the 2017 biennial, staged in the thick of the trauma response to Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, and how it captured the anxious rage around rising racial tension it unleashed. By 2019, rage had receded into simmering dissent in a biennial predicated on resistance. By 2022 (the pandemic forced the event to skip a year), the exhibition had been transformed, like the world itself, by so much isolation and death, and the inequities the pandemic laid bare. This year feels like a “now what?”, a moment without clear direction or common cause.

Ligia Lewis, an artist and choreographer with a video piece in the show, calls its 71 artists and collectives a “dissonant chorus,” and man, is she right: There are few dots to be connected here. The biennial’s dozens of works mostly stand alone together, sharing space and a plea for justice of one kind or another, and little else. (This biennial is also small: Of that 71, the work of 44 appears in the galleries, and the rest in film and online programs.)

To be fair, there are moments when it shines. Lotus L. Kang’s “In Cascades,” 2023, reads like a mini-solo exhibition; long, broad bolts of undeveloped film dangle from the ceiling, where their continuing exposure to light will imprint on them over time. Poetically, like skin, they age. Carolyn Lazard’s “Toilette,” 2024, an arrangement of chrome-plated medicine cabinets on the floor, shimmers with the form-is-function ethos of Minimalism and the Duchampian notion of the readymade. Their interiors are packed smooth with milky vaseline, transforming a Donald Judd-esque purity-of-form gesture into a subtle complaint about the medical-industrial complex. In what might be the exhibition’s only relational moments, Mary Kelly’s “Lacunae,” 2023, a grid of hand-stained calendars, papers a nearby wall; in the little squares of days, Kelly tracks her own aging process along with the passing of friends and loved ones with inky swipes of ash.

Kelly’s is among the few deeply personal, tender works to be found here. There’s a lot of grand gesturing left adrift – too much. In a context like an individual survey, where an artist can flesh out a world view, it might make more sense. But here, these works feel starkly declarative, less a nuanced proposition than a conceptual drive-by.

Cannupa Hanska Luger, whose work I adore, offers “Uŋziwoslal Wašičuta,” from his ongoing 2021 series “Future Ancestral Technologies.” An inverted tipi, the likes of which served as mobile shelter for Indigenous people on the plains for millennia (Lugar is an enrolled citizen of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation), the work’s title translates to “the fat-taker’s world is upside down.” Guess who that is? A broad indictment of colonial despoilment and a tribute to Indigenous resilience, the delicate cone-shape, shaded pink and orange, is tethered to the floor by a cluster of glossy teeth.

Still from Tourmaline's "Pollinator," 2022. The artist and Chapter, New York

Carmen Winant’s “The Last Safe Abortion,” 2023, is timely, but on-the-nose: It’s a grid of literally thousands of snapshots plastered floor to ceiling of (mostly) clinic workers providing women’s health care since the recently overturned Roe vs. Wade decision made abortion legal in 1970. Tourmaline’s “Pollinator,” a lyrical video piece, merges black and white performance video with archival footage of the 1992 funeral procession of the Black trans activist and performance artist Marsha P. Johnson., It screens in a giant space of its own at the exhibition’s heart. Delicate and emotional, the piece is being asked to do too much; the exhibition demands it fulfill a totemic role amid the fracas, rather than simply allowing it to be.

Dala Nasser's "Adonis River," 2023. Commissioned by the Renaissance Society, University of Chicago, with support from the Graham Foundation and Maria Sukkar. Dala Nasser

As I scanned my notes, I kept coming across one word: “Why?” Just to pluck one example, the show seems vaguely interested in landscape, conventional, colonial, and otherwise. But it relies on distant echoes rather than real intent. Quasi-abstracted seascapes by the Japanese artist Takako Yamaguchi over here; over there, Lewis’s hysterical video “A Plot, A Scandal,” 2023, made in Rimini, Italy, where tidy rows of cypress trees enforce, in the artist’s view, the “Eurocentric ideals of a (white) Man’s dominion over the land.” Elsewhere, Dala Nasser’s poetically abstract bolts of cotton sheeting rubbed with mud and clay from Lebanon’s Adonis Cave and Temple drape from towering armatures. There’s a mini-survey about land, culture, and sovereignty living inside the biennial – just one of many – but it’s dispersed to near-invisibility.

Isaac Julien, "Once Again … (Statues Never Die),” 2022. Installation view, Whitney Biennial of American Art. Murray Whyte/ Globe staff

Lost in the shuffle, I finally found refuge in Isaac Julien’s captivating sculptural installation and multi-screen opus, “Once Again … (Statues Never Die),” 2022. With remarkable clarity, eloquence, and grace, it feels oddly out of place here; siloed off in a big-footprint gallery all its own, it stands apart from the din.

Julien, who is British, has made his name with multi-channel video pieces that explore colonial legacies largely in the Atlantic world. This piece is among his very best. It unfurls on five screens set at angles from one other, cocooning you in its lushly cinematic world. It follows Alain Locke, a leading critic and academic of the Harlem Renaissance who implored Black artists to embrace their African heritage. What unfolds is an elliptical conversation between Locke and the collector Albert C. Barnes, as the two peruse collections of African tribal art, and the European Modernism that it inspired. It’s a discussion of the patronizing notions of “primitivism” as European artists coopted African aesthetics as a vehicle of naivist purity.

If it sounds eggheaded, well, it is. But it’s also alive with music and image — the piece departs frequently into soulful vocal and sombre jazz riffs — and a heart-rending plea against the casual objectification of one culture by another. Which, it finally occurred to me, is really what’s at the heart of this biennial. You shouldn’t need to work this hard to find it.

THE WHITNEY BIENNIAL OF AMERICAN ART: EVEN BETTER THAN THE REAL THING

March 20 - August 11. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St., New York. 212-570-3600, www.whitney.org.

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him @TheMurrayWhyte.