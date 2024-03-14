‘Shayda’ is a tribute to writer-director Noora Niasari’s own mother

Then the woman says she isn’t sure if Noora is currently filming her.

The closing credits reveal just how personal a film “Shayda” really is. We see old home-movie footage of an Iranian woman talking to the camera. She mentions that she’s doing OK and shows a picture of her university graduation day ceremony. There are shots of a little girl doing the Persian dances we saw 6-year-old Mona (Selina Zahednia) doing in the film.

At that moment, we realize the Noora in question is writer-director Noora Niasari. The woman in the home movies shot by Niasari in her youth is her mother, the inspiration for the character of Shayda (Zar Amir Ebrahimi). Mona is Niasari’s stand-in, the daughter caught in a bitter divorce battle between Shayda and Hossein (Osamah Sami).

Advertisement

Zar Amir Ebrahimi as Shayda in "Shayda." Jane Zhang/Sony Pictures Classics

After filing for divorce from the abusive Hossein in Iran, Shayda fled to Australia, where she is now living in a woman’s shelter run by Joyce (Leah Purcell). Despite being half a world away, the rules of Iranian marriage and culture have far-reaching effects. Hossein is granted unsupervised visitation rights with Mona once a week. He and Shayda meet in a public location for these tense exchanges rife with Hossein’s implicit threats and the fear that he may kidnap Mona and take her back to Tehran.

Though Shayda has support from Elly (Rina Mousavi), she is still ostracized by members of the Iranian community for not staying in a marriage that included physical violence and rape. Even Shayda’s mother, in a frustrating set of phone calls that appear throughout the film, puts societal pressure on her. “At least he’s a good father,” she tells her daughter, crying into the phone to apply maximum levels of guilt.

Winner of the Audience Award World Cinema Dramatic at last year’s Sundance, “Shayda” isn’t interested in making its titular mother a victim. Instead, it presents her and the other mothers at the shelter with whom she bonds as strong women trying to do the best for their children. Shayda shields Mona from the more devastating aspects of their situation, but she also advises her not to be fearful.

Advertisement

Zar Amir Ebrahimi as Shayda and Selina Zahednia as Mona in "Shayda." Jane Zhang/Sony Pictures Classics

The threat of violence is ever-present, but unlike in most films of this type, Niasari doesn’t make that the primary focus. The narrative emphasizes Shayda’s newfound independence. She goes out clubbing, cuts her hair, and even has a potential suitor in Farhad (Mojean Aria), Elly’s naïve Canadian-Iranian friend. She teaches Mona Farsi and the Persian dances she will do to celebrate Nowruz, the Iranian New Year.

Nowruz, which celebrates rebirth, takes place in the spring, but since Shayda is in Melbourne, it falls during autumn. The change in season symbolically transforms the celebration into a ceremony of letting go. “Shayda” doesn’t use this theme in a heavy-handed way. For the first 90 minutes, the film has a light touch that centers its story and makes us identify with Shayda.

Where Niasari’s script errs is in the last 20 or so minutes when “Shayda” jarringly becomes a thriller. The scenes feel tacked on, as if the director were coaxed into giving the audience the jolt of violence they probably expected. The film reclaims its quiet control with a haunting last shot of Shayda exhaling with some form of relief.

Ebrahimi, who won the 2022 best actress award at Cannes for the graphic serial-killer film “Holy Spider,” is excellent. She’s in almost every frame of the film, and she’s required to play complex, often conflicting emotions. The way Shayda tries to hide her fears so that Mona can live a healthy childhood is heartbreaking and powerful.

Advertisement

Selina Zahednia as Mona in "Shayda." Jane Zhang/Sony Pictures Classics

As Mona, Zahednia is almost as good. Her big, expressive eyes convey that she may understand way more than her young character is expected to perceive. Sami tries to bring some nuance to the film’s villain, but in the end, Hossein’s beliefs and sense of entitlement (he thinks he owns his wife) make him irredeemable.

“Women like my mother were ostracized for seeking basic human rights,” Niasari wrote in the press kit. “The right to ask for divorce, to have custody over their children, to choose how they dress, to dance in the streets, to let their hair flow in the wind and exhale.”

“This film is dedicated to my mother and the brave women and girls of Iran.”

★★★

SHAYDA

Written and directed by Noora Niasari. Starring Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Selina Zahednia, Osamah Sami, Mojean Aria, Leah Purcell, Rina Mousavi. At Landmark Kendall Square. 117 minutes. PG-13 (violence, descriptions of domestic abuse)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.