New treatment shrinks brain tumors in small clinical trial at Mass General

Although the cancer, called glioblastoma, grew back in two of the three patients within six months, it remained nearly undetectable in the third patient during that follow-up period, according to Dr. Marcela Maus, director of the cellular immunotherapy program at the Mass General Cancer Center, which developed the new treatment. The trial involved only the three patients.

Three patients with the most aggressive form of brain cancer had their tumors shrink dramatically after a single infusion of a new form of CAR-T cell therapy, which extracts and reprograms a patient’s immune cells to help fight the disease, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine .

“There’s really nothing else that has had this effect on glioblastoma,” said Maus, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and senior author of the study.

Glioblastoma is the most common form of brain cancer. The disease killed US Senators Edward M. Kennedy and John McCain, as well as Beau Biden, President Biden’s son.

Like other cancer trials, the primary goal of the early-stage study was to determine whether the medicine was safe, but researchers were impressed by the early signs of efficacy, Maus said. All three patients suffered side effects, including fever and temporary confusion.

Maus and her colleagues plan to try to prolong the durability of the treatment by first giving patients an infusion of a chemotherapy drug, cyclophosphamide, to enhance the CAR-T therapy. They hope to test that approach on three other patients soon.

CAR-T cell therapy extracts some of a patient’s T cells — the white blood cells that protect the body from infection — and reprograms them into a tailor-made, one-time treatment that can detect and destroy cancer cells. The first CAR-T therapy approved by the Food and Drug Administration was Kymriah, made by Novartis, in 2017 for the treatment of pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia. A handful more have since been approved, all for blood-related cancers.

Although CAR-T therapy has revolutionized the treatment of blood-related cancers, “solid tumors like glioblastoma have remained challenging to treat because not all cancer cells are exactly alike and cells within the tumor vary,” said Dr. Bryan Choi, associate director of the Mass General Center for Brain Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy and a co-author of the study.

The Mass General team updated CAR-T therapy by adding another substance. That molecule recruits other T cells in the body — besides the ones that were extracted and reprogrammed — to become tumor-killing cells. The researchers called the new therapy CAR-TEAM.

One of the three patients, a 72-year-old man, had a particularly dramatic response to CAR-TEAM. Two days after the infusion, magnetic resonance imaging showed that his tumor had shrunk by 18.5 percent. By day 69, the tumor had decreased in size by almost 61 percent. And the response was sustained for over six months.

One of the other patients died 63 days after completing the study.

All the patients had received radiation therapy and chemotherapy, which is the standard of care for glioblastoma, before they participated in the trial starting in March 2023.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.