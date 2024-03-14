CVS pharmacy at South Boston health center to close

“During the transition, the CVS Pharmacy team will work with patients directly to ensure their immediate prescription needs are met,” a CVS spokesperson said in a statement.

The company, based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, said the pharmacy’s last day will be April 12. CVS will transfer all prescriptions to a new pharmacy operated by Boston Medical Center in partnership with the South Boston center. That facility will open April 15.

CVS is planning to close its pharmacy at the South Boston Community Health Center, the company confirmed to the Globe on Wednesday.

CVS’s core retail business has been under significant financial pressure in recent years. The country’s largest pharmacy chain, CVS operates 9,000 stores across the country.

Advertisement

Normally, the pharmacies purchase drugs upfront and then get reimbursed later from pharmacy benefit managers, intermediaries hired by payers like insurers and large employers to negotiate their prescription drug costs.

However, analysts say those pharmacy benefit managers, including CVS Caremark, Optum, and Express Scripts, have been paying significantly fewer reimbursement dollars to pharmacies for their products and services.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

As a result of those and other pressures such as hefty opioid settlements and increased competition, profit margins at CVS pharmacies have been declining. The company had previously announced plans to close 900 stores, or 10 percent of its store base, from 2022 to 2024. So far, the company has said it shut down 600 stores with 300 more to come this year.

Rival Walgreens, facing similar challenges, has also shuttered stores. Some of the closures have affected predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods across Boston, prompting outcries from community members and political leaders.

Earlier this year, CVS said it planned to shut down “dozens” of Target CVS locations across the country by the end of April, including one in Fields Corner in Dorchester.

Advertisement

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” the CVS statement said. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.”

Opened in 1972, the South Boston Community Health Center, a nonprofit organization, says it provides over 70,000 service visits a year to almost half of South Boston’s population.

CVS had been operating the pharmacy at the center since 2018 when it acquired Eaton Apothecary. But recently, the company had been looking to exit the relationship, said William Halpin, the center’s CEO.

But Halpin believes the new pharmacy partnership with Boston Medical Center will pay off.

“We heard nothing but good things about Boston Medical Center,” he said. “Our patients are going to be much better off.”

Thomas Lee can be reached at thomas.lee@globe.com.