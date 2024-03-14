DraftKings says former executive tried to poach staff from billionaire rival’s mansion

“While staying at Fanatics’ CEO’s home in Los Angeles while still employed by [DraftKings] Defendant downloaded or transferred many of [DraftKings’] closely guarded and most valuable business documents to his personal devices,” the company wrote in its brief. “And the day he departed ... he solicited two valuable [DraftKings] employees on the VIP team — from the home of Fanatics’ CEO — one of whom applied for a job at Fanatics during their phone call.”

Before quitting on Feb. 1, Hermalyn traveled to the Los Angeles home of Fanatics billionaire chief executive Michael Rubin, where he downloaded confidential corporate documents and called two of his top lieutenants from DraftKings and tried to recruit them, DraftKings alleged in a new filing in the lawsuit.

DraftKings offered new details on Thursday of alleged misdeeds by a former top executive who jumped to rival Fanatics. The Boston company is embroiled in a lawsuit against Michael Hermalyn, its former senior vice president of business development, seeking to block him from helping Fanatics expand its online betting business.

Fanatics and a lawyer for Hermalyn did not respond immediately to requests for comment after normal business hours. The sports merchandising company, which entered the mobile-betting market last year, has previously called DraftKings’ lawsuit “sour grapes” filled with “ridiculous allegations.” Hermalyn has said he did nothing improper, did not visit a Fanatics office before quitting, and returned all DraftKings materials to the company.

Rubin, who appeared as a judge on last season’s “Shark Tank,” paid $70 million in 2022 for the three-story, seven-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills. The property was once owned by Ronald Reagan.

DraftKings in its new filing asked US District Judge Julia Kobick in Boston to bar Hermalyn from working at Fanatics for one year, per the terms of his non-compete agreement.

Lawyers for Hermalyn filed their own brief on Thursday seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed. Hermalyn sued DraftKings in state court in California, where non-compete agreements are prohibited by law. “California will invalidate such contracts even when signed outside of California, or with a non-California employer,” Hermalyn’s lawyers wrote.

Kobick last month allowed Hermalyn to start working at Fanatics despite a non-compete agreement but ruled that the executive could not solicit employees or customers from his former employer. The limited temporary restraining order was intended “to preserve the status quo until more of the facts can be determined,” Kobick said at the end of a one-hour hearing.

Since the Feb. 8 hearing, DraftKings attorneys spent four hours deposing Hermalyn and conducted a deeper investigation of Hermalyn’s online activities.

