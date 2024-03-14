Mass General Brigham’s CEO stakes her legacy on making two hospitals work as one

But Klibanski has a chance to leave an even more notable legacy as the chief executive who finally forced Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital — fierce rivals despite both being owned by the same parent company for 30 years — to work as one team.

Dr. Anne Klibanski made history as the first woman to run Partners HealthCare , now called Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health system.

There’s a lot riding on whether she can pull it off.

The news: On Wednesday, Klibanski announced an audacious goal: Combining all of MGH’s and Brigham’s competing clinical units and academic programs into single departments, each with a single department chief.

MGB has already consolidated a handful of clinical departments and streamlined business operations since Klibanski took over in 2019. The integration is not a new idea. But the scale of her proposal is sweeping and its implications are profound.

In effect, MGH and Brigham would become one hospital, with one medical staff, working from two campuses about four miles apart.

“They are facing a really tough challenge,” said Paul Levy, who served as CEO of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, itself the product of a 1996 merger, from 2002 to 2011. “It isn’t impossible, but people underestimate how long it will take.”

Why it matters: MGB is the state’s largest employer, and Mass General and Brigham are its crown jewels. Yet the system is being squeezed financially, eking out only a small profit last year despite adding $1 billion in patient revenue.

Like other hospital systems across the state, MGB has been hurt by higher personnel costs caused by staffing shortages and a growing number of sicker patients who require longer hospital stays, which has crimped revenue. Insurers pay per patient treated, not on length of stay. Moreover, MGB concedes that its sprawling structure makes it difficult for patients to find doctors and get appointments.

“We’ve taken a number of steps to better have combinations of physicians, researchers, educators, all working together,” Klibanski told my colleague Chris Serres in an interview on Wednesday. “And what we come to learn is the collective power of two departments working together is the next step in this process.”



Step back: The MGH-Brigham merger in 1994 that formed Partners saved hundreds of millions of dollars a year in administrative costs, but Mass General and Brigham continued to compete far more than they collaborated.

MGB chairman Scott Sperling, a private equity executive, has made clear that more collaboration is pivotal to maintaining MGB’s local dominance and international standing. When trustees named Klibanski as CEO in 2019, they gave her a mandate to build a unified health system. She’s made more progress than might have been expected given the entrenched animosities and big egos at both hospitals.

But the sense of urgency increased last fall when Dana-Farber Cancer Institute shocked MGB with the news that it would end its oncology treatment partnership with Brigham.

MGB responded by saying it would combine MGH’s and Brigham’s cancer operations to compete with Dana-Farber. But it was obvious to MGB leaders that they needed a united front not only in oncology but across the spectrum of medical services.

“There is more reason to do it now than there ever has been,” said Jack Connors, who was chairman of Partners for 16 years. “The motivation now is survival.”

Final thought: The integration will take several years, at least, to complete, so the impact on patients will be gradual. But for the affected departments, the announcement raises a lot of questions: Who will get the top job in each unit? At which hospital will departments be located? Will a lot of talented doctors and researchers go elsewhere?

“It’s going to make a lot of docs unhappy, but it makes sense for patients,” said David F. D’Alessandro, a former board member at Brigham and Women’s. “Then again, it made sense 30 years ago.”

There’s a lot of hard work ahead for Klibanski and Dr. David Brown, who will be leading the integration effort as MGB’s newly appointed president of academic medical centers.

MGH and Brigham have long histories of independence and different cultures. As Levy, the former Beth Israel Deaconess CEO said, “You can’t order world-class doctors around.” He thinks it could take as long as 10 years to fully integrate MGH and Brigham.

Klibanski took an assignment that most of her predecessors didn’t dare attempt. Hard times demand daring strategies.

Mass. General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s are as quintessentially Boston as Fenway Park and Boston Common. But don’t be surprised if sometime down the road Klibanski announces a rebranding that reflects the consolidation she’s working toward.

How about MGB Charles River and MGB Longwood?

