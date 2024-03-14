NYC’s $264 billion in pension funds fail to boost investment in affordable housing

Since Lander became the city’s finance chief two years ago, pensions have allocated only 1 percent of their assets to financing affordable and workforce housing, according to city pension records. That figure has declined from 1.4 percent in 2018 and is far from the 2 percent that the pensions are authorized to put into so-called Economically Targeted Investments.

This week, he said it should be the city’s number one priority in 2024 and called on Mayor Eric Adams to boost spending on apartments for poor and working-class residents. Yet Lander, who oversees roughly $264 billion in retirement assets for teachers, firefighters, and other civil workers, has failed to get the city’s five pension funds to increase their share of investments in the cause.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander has been a vocal advocate for more affordable housing in the city.

Advertisement

During his campaign for comptroller, Lander said he would use his decades-long experience in community development to “reinvigorate the ETI program to expand the program’s impact and footprint to create more permanent and deeply affordable housing.”

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

In part, the pensions’ share of ETI investments hasn’t grown because most are longer-duration, fixed-income assets which lost value when mortgage rates started rising in 2022, Lander’s office said.

“The affordable housing crisis requires an all-hands on deck approach,” Lander said in an emailed statement. “We are enthusiastic about the potential opportunities to invest our pension fund dollars in appropriate affordable housing developments in New York City.”

While the ETI program is more than four decades old, the city’s pensions have invested only about $4.5 billion in it. The program has two main components: purchasing 30-year mortgages originated by banks and nonprofits for affordable housing projects and investing in funds that purchase single-family and multi-family mortgages on the secondary market. The investments must generate a market rate return.

Advertisement

“There’s more capacity here than is being used,” said Mark Willis, the senior policy fellow at New York University’s Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy.

While the comptroller wields great influence with the city’s pensions as investment adviser, each fund has its own board made up of union representatives and public officials. The comptroller and mayor are also pension trustees.

The pension funds’ stunted investing comes amid New York City’s worst housing crunch in more than 50 years.

A city survey last month found the vacancy rate for rentals dropped to 1.4 percent, the lowest since 1968, down from 4.5 percent in 2021. Apartments viable for rent to lower-income New Yorkers were even more scarce. The portion of units available for rent for less than $1,100 was a mere 0.4 percent.

Almost 1.2 million households spend more than 30 percent of their gross household income on rent, according to an October report from the Community Service Society of New York.

Adams has released a “moonshot” housing plan that calls for building more than 500,000 new housing units over the next 10 years, by cutting red tape and changing zoning. The city plans to commit $7.6 billion in capital over the next four years on housing. Adams also wants the state to revive property tax breaks for affordable housing construction, a move opposed by progressives.

Last fiscal year, the city created or preserved 26,687 units of affordable housing, according to the Mayors Management Report.

Advertisement

On Monday, Lander and members of the City Council’s progressive caucus called on the city to spend an additional $2 billion over four years on “permanently affordable housing,” including preserving 7,000 rent-stabilized units. The money would come from city borrowing, not the pension funds.

“The Adams administration is investing a record $24 billion in affordable housing, building new homes faster than the city ever has,” said Charles Lutvak, a spokesman for Adams. That amount is over 10 years.

Under Lander, pensions have added about $94 million, to the funds’ biggest affordable housing investment — an AFL-CIO fund that buys multi-family and single-family mortgages. The pensions have invested $1.7 billion in the fund.

Since 2022, the pensions have also added about $90 million to a program run by the comptroller’s office that allows developers to lock in fixed-rate, 30-year mortgages on affordable housing projects before construction starts, working with nonprofits and banks including Citigroup Inc. The Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking campaign has spurred developers’ interest in the program, Lander’s office said. Many of the rate-locks will mature into loans that the pensions’ will buy in the coming years.

The Furman Center’s Willis said the program could do a better job of expediting financing “deals that have already met lender and state mortgage insurance requirements as well as city review.”

Since the start of ETI, pensions have invested $1.6 billion in the program, which has financed the preservation or construction of almost 45,000 units of affordable housing over more than four decades.

According to Michael Lappin, the former head of the Community Preservation Corporation, a New York City affordable housing lender, the loan-purchase program has been hindered by excessive bureaucracy in underwriting and competition from banks offering lower rates.

Advertisement

“The effect was many of the lenders didn’t even want to bother with it,” Lappin said.