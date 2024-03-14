A union for doctors? Physicians at Salem Hospital just created one.

The 145 physicians at Salem Hospital, part of Mass General Brigham, are now represented by Council 93 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. The Salem doctors are the first of the 7,500 attending physicians in the state’s largest health care system to form a union — and the second group of doctors overall after 2,300 MGB residents and fellows in training organized last year.

Physicians at Salem Hospital voted overwhelmingly to unionize Wednesday, part of a growing number of doctors organizing amid concerns the health care industry is becoming increasingly corporate and physicians’ authority is dwindling.

Advertisement

Like many union workers, the doctors in Salem are fighting for a greater voice, but, they say, they’re also fighting for something bigger: the ability to push back against corporate power and “take back medicine,” as one physician put it.

“This is not an MGB problem. This is not a Boston or a Massachusetts problem. This is a nationwide healthcare system problem,” said Sean Codier, an emergency room physician at Salem Hospital. “This is something that a local group of physicians can do to try to reassert their voice and reassert our stake in our patient’s care.”

In response to the vote, Salem Hospital, the largest health care provider on the North Shore, said it was disappointed by the election results but remains committed to working with the physicians and caring for the community’s needs.

“As an organization dedicated to providing the very best care to our community, we recognize the importance of partnering with our physicians and staff to support their professional journeys,” Patrick Gordan, associate chief medical officer said in a statement.

Indeed, union organizing is a relatively recent phenomenon among physicians. Just over 7 percent of practicing physicians, nearly 68,000 doctors, belonged to unions in 2019, according to the most recent estimates by the American Medical Association — up from as few as 14,000 in 1998. But with burnout and staffing shortages rising during the pandemic, even as financial losses fuel a push for greater productivity, healthcare workers have been seeking remedies.

Advertisement

Last year, doctors and other employees at Fenway Health voted to join 1199SEIU, part of the Service Employees International Union. About 400 urgent and primary care providers working in 50 Allina Health System clinics in Minnesota and Wisconsin also joined SEIU last year.

The number of physicians who are no longer their own bosses has also risen sharply in recent years. In 2012, less than 6 percent of physicians worked directly for hospitals, according to the American Medical Association. But by 2022, following a surge in acquisitions of physician-owned practices, that share had soared to more than half, with another 22 percent employed by corporate entities such as insurers or private equity firms, according to a Physicians Advocacy Institute study.

Some hospital administrators have never worked as physicians or nurses and don’t have the same depth of knowledge of those on the ground helping patients, the Salem doctors said.

“Physicians need to run their house, but that house has been taken away from us,” said ER physician Kelley Wittbold. “No matter how talented our individual nurses or doctors are, none of us can operate and provide the care that patients really need if we don’t create a comprehensive system where it really works for everyone.”

Advertisement

Doctors have become “cogs in a machine designed to maximize return in a field fundamentally designed to alleviate illness,” as Sameer Shah, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at Salem Hospital put it. One of the hospital’s goals last year was to increase the number of patients being transferred in from other facilities, Shah said, which can take away beds from community members being admitted through the emergency room. But questioning this practice, he said, is frowned upon.

“The mantra is just say yes,” he said. “And if you’re not saying yes, you have to answer to a number of emails and phone calls as to why you didn’t.”

High-intensity specialties such as neurology and cardiac surgery have been moved from Salem to MGB’s Boston hospitals, where capacity is so stretched that patients languish in Salem’s emergency room for hours or days, doctors said, or are admitted while they wait for a bed to open up. This system not only delays care for those in need, it increases wait times for other patients seeking care in Salem.

“We are using our voice here to try to advocate for patients to get the care that they deserve on a more systemic level,” Shah said.

Codier, the ER physician, compared the overtaxed healthcare system to an airplane engine running at full capacity at all times.

“If you keep running a jet engine at full thrust,” he said, “the airplane will break.”

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her @ktkjohnston.