Battle of the ban: TikTok fight is just getting started

“These are really novel issues here,” said Mark Wu, a professor at Harvard Law School, who predicted that courts will eventually have to decide whether Congress can compel ByteDance to sell TikTok, and whether the law will violate the free speech rights of millions of TikTok users.

A bill passed overwhelmingly by the US House on Wednesday would force TikTok’s parent company ByteDance to sell off the network in six months or shut down operations in the US. But the bill must still be approved by the US Senate, where several senators have expressed reservations, and signed by President Biden. And even then it would face battles over a host of gnarly legal and regulatory questions.

This week’s congressional crackdown on the Chinese-owned social network TikTok is only the beginning.

“Congress certainly has the right to regulate commerce in national security terms,” said Wu, “but it must do so in a way that minimally infringes on constitutional rights.”

For instance, there’s the Fifth Amendment, which bars the government from seizing private property without just compensation. In 2020, when the Trump administration issued an executive order similar to the new legislation, ByteDance sought a federal injunction on Fifth Amendment grounds. The court never ruled, because the incoming Biden administration put Trump’s executive order on hold. But if the bill approved on Wednesday becomes law, Wu said, “I certainly would expect TikTok to make such an argument.”

Then there’s the free speech question. Critics say that a federal TikTok ban would shut down artistic and political expression, an action expressly forbidden by the First Amendment to the US constitution.

“It’s blatant censorship,” said Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union. “The House of Representatives voted to violate the First Amendment rights of more than half of the country.”

Last November, after the state of Montana enacted a ban on the use of TikTok, a federal judge blocked the law, concluding that it was probably unconstitutional.

If the federal government is worried that China is collecting too much sensitive information about US citizens, said Laura Schroeder, congressional affairs lead for the free speech group PEN America, lawmakers should pass comprehensive privacy legislation setting strict limits on data collection by all social media companies, not just TikTok.

“This bill is a vast overreach and does not address the underlying privacy concerns that are truly needed,” Schroeder said.

The TikTok logo is displayed at TikTok offices on March 12 in Culver City, Calif.

But Kara Frederick, director of the Tech Policy Center at the conservative Heritage Foundation, defended the bill, saying it’s meant to force a sale of TikTok, not to ban it. “TikTok is so in bed with Communist China that it seems reticent to reach for the clean divestment option this legislation gives the company,” said Frederick.

Another Heritage analyst, research associate Jake Denton, said that TikTok’s success at stirring up widespread public opposition to the law proves how dangerous it is. “They have a will to intervene in political affairs here in the United States,” said Denton. “It’s a clear threat and one that we need to address immediately, especially before election day.”

The US has a history of restricting foreign control of electronic media. Since 1934, the Federal Communications Commission has prevented foreign companies from owning more than 20 percent of a US radio or TV station. Though this regulation has been eased in recent years, it set a precedent that could be applied to TikTok.

There’s also the case of dating app Grindr. The California company was acquired in 2018 by a Chinese firm. But soon thereafter, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which regulates foreign acquisitions of US businesses, began to worry that Grindr could give the Chinese government sensitive information about the private lives of US citizens, including people in key military and intelligence jobs.

CFIUS demanded that the Chinese investors sell the company. The owners complied, selling Grindr to a US investment firm for $608 million in 2020.

Wu said that CFIUS could make a similar move against ByteDance, which launched TikTok after acquiring a US company called Musical.ly in 2017. The committee has been reviewing the Musical.ly deal since 2020 and negotiating with ByteDance to spin off TikTok. At one point, Microsoft offered to buy TikTok for as much as $30 billion, according to CNBC. But that deal fell through, and the lack of any further moves from CFIUS is one reason China hawks in the US House decided to act.

Jennifer Huddleston, technology policy research fellow at the libertarian Cato Institute, raised another big question: It might be tough for TikTok to find a buyer.

A large tech company would be the most logical fit; they’ve got the technical smarts to make it work, and plenty of cash as well. But Huddleston pointed out that the Biden administration has been hostile to high-tech mergers. It tried unsuccessfully to stop Microsoft from buying videogame company Activision and attempted to bar Facebook’s purchase of virtual reality company Within.

Imagine if Facebook or Google put in a bid for TikTok. Both companies already have competing social video services of their own; Facebook has Reels and Instagram, while Google owns YouTube. Purchasing TikTok would allow one of these companies to gobble up its biggest competitor in the space. Huddleston warned that this could lead antitrust regulators to rule them out as potential acquirers.

Still, there are other options. Microsoft made a bid once before and may do it again. Meanwhile, Canadian businessman and “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary and former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have said they’re interested. But the universe of potential TikTok buyers is pretty small.

And if the TikTok law is enacted and survives judicial scrutiny, ByteDance will have just six months to cut a deal, or else.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.