T.J. Maxx and other retailers really need TikTok. They have remained silent on a possible ban.

“TikTok drives a lot of eyeballs,” said Gene Han, a former top innovation executive at Target who now advises startups.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill, supported by President Biden, that could effectively ban TikTok in the country unless ByteDance, its Chinese owner, sells the business. A ban could be disastrous for retailers since TikTok has proved to be a key way of reaching elusive Gen Z consumers, especially in trend-driven categories like fashion and beauty.

The clock may be ticking on TikTok in the United States but retailers — who have a lot to lose — have been mum on the popular social media app’s fate.

And yet in the lead-up to the vote, retailers said little to nothing publicly about TikTok’s predicament in Congress. One possible reason is that retailers want to stay clear of the complicated rivalry between the United States and China that permeates such debates.

The National Retail Federation, the retail industry’s leading trade association, is “currently reviewing the proposed legislation and has not issued a formal position at this time,” spokesperson Danielle Inman said in an email.

A spokesperson for the Retail Industry Leaders Association did not respond to a request for comment. And TJX Companies Inc. in Framingham declined to comment. The retailer, which operates T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, has proven quite popular with Gen Z shoppers, thanks in part to TikTok users featuring its clothes.

Retailers may be silent on the potential ban, but there’s no denying TikTok’s importance to the industry, experts say. Since entering the United States in 2017, TikTok has amassed about 150 million monthly active users. Last year, TikTok generated $10 billion in global consumer spending, becoming the first non-game mobile app to do so, according to a blog post by consumer and market data provider data.ai.

In terms of users, TikTok still trails far behind social media platforms like Facebook (3.05 billion monthly active users), YouTube (2.49 billion), Instagram (1.4 billion), and Pinterest (500 million).

Yet when it comes to business impact, TikTok is gaining steam, some data suggest.

A survey last year by software firm Capterra said 77 percent of small- and medium-sized retailers and restaurants said sales attributable to TikTok have increased in the previous 12 months, with 23 percent reporting a significant increase.

Moreover, 71 percent of these companies said they will increase their TikTok marketing spend this year, while 37 percent will spend less on Facebook and 32 percent will spend less on Instagram.

What makes TikTok particularly valuable is its popularity among younger consumers. The app is especially known for its short videos on a wide range of topics but often features social media influencers recommending hot products and services.

“TikTok sits at the convergence of content and media,” said Han, the founder of Halo Advisory Services in Seattle. The short videos especially appeal to younger consumers who prefer to watch faster content that’s still compelling and authentic, he said.

Reaching younger consumers has been a special challenge to US apparel chains like Macy’s, Gap, and J.Crew. These American retailers, who once dominated the fashion scene, have lost significant market share to foreign fast fashion chains like H&M in Sweden, Zara in Spain, Uniqlo in Japan, and Shein in China, which is preparing to go public in the United States. It’s no accident that these chains have invested heavily in TikTok content.

But TikTok has allowed some American retailers to stay relevant with Gen Z shoppers. Last year, TJX trended in the TikTok phenomenon known as Bama Rush, in which aspiring sorority girls at the University of Alabama — and many other schools — posted pictures of their Rush Week outfits, many bought at T.J. Maxx.

“We have been attracting a disproportionate number of new (younger) shoppers, which is what we really look at in terms of future growth because that’s the future higher spend,” TJX chief executive Erine Herrman told analysts.

Beth Last of Framingham with her daughter Emily Last shopped at the Marshalls store in Framingham last year. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

But TikTok may offer the retail industry something even more valuable than pithy videos: an opportunity to convert all of those clicks into paying customers. In 2022, the app launched TikTok Shop, which allows users to purchase brands’ merchandise without leaving the app.

For years, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and X (formerly Twitter) have been experimenting with social commerce: converting their enormous audiences into paying customers. While consumers use social media to research products, they have been more reluctant to actually purchase items on these sites.

Given its rapid growth and popularity with younger consumers, analysts say TikTok could emerge as the platform that transforms social commerce from theory to reality.

“TikTok has the potential to be a game changer,” said Sunny Zheng, a senior analyst with Coresight Research. But TikTok Shop still needs improvements and it would take another two to three years for the site to generate meaningful sales, she said.

TikTok’s future in the United States remains cloudy. Republicans and Democrats in Congress have criticized the app because ByteDance, its owner, is a Chinese firm with ties to the ruling Communist Party. They fear the Chinese government could access, and potentially weaponize, the huge volume of data TikTok collects on its users.

The bipartisan bill the House overwhelmingly approved this week would force ByteDance to sell TikTok. However, the Chinese government has already said it would not allow such a sale. In that case, the law would ban app stores from carrying TikTok, which would prevent current users from receiving needed updates.

Zheng of Coresight doesn’t think it will come to that. Eventually, TikTok and Congress will reach a compromise that will further safeguard user data, she said. The bill now heads to the Senate, where its future is uncertain.

But one thing is for sure, Zheng said.

TikTok has grown so influential, she said, that “brands and retailers need to be on TikTok in some capacity, particularly if they target younger consumers.”

Thomas Lee can be reached at thomas.lee@globe.com.