US offers massive loan to shore up lithium supply

The Energy Department is moving forward on a deal to provide a $2.3 billion loan to Lithium Americas Corp. in an effort to shore up domestic supplies of a mineral vital for the production of electric vehicles. If finalized, the loan would help finance the construction of a lithium carbonate processing plant at Thacker Pass in Nevada. The plant would be next to a mine site that contains the largest known lithium deposit in North America. Demand for lithium, which is used in the rechargeable batteries that power EVs, has surged as more consumers shift away from gas-burning cars and automakers ramp up production of cleaner vehicles. The United States, however, has lagged other countries in producing the metal. Nearly 95 percent of the world’s lithium comes from just four countries: Australia, Chile, China, and Argentina. Only 1 percent of the lithium used in the United States is harvested domestically. — NEW YORK TIMES

RETAIL

Dollar General curbs self-checkout to slow inventory loss

Dollar General Inc.’s latest earnings signaled improvements in operations, but the discount retailer cautioned that turnaround efforts will take time. Some store-level issues are improving, such as inventory management, but others are taking longer, chief executive Todd Vasos said on an call with analysts Thursday. Shrink — inventory loss due to theft, damage, and other factors — is especially weighing on the business, and the company is making changes to self-checkout stations across its stores. Dollar General is removing self-checkout stations from more than 300 locations with the highest shrink rates, and converting them to employee-assisted stations at about 9,000 stores. In the remaining stores, the company will set a limit of five items or less for self-checkouts. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

JPMorgan Chase fined over surveillance lapses

JPMorgan Chase & Co. was fined a total of $348 million by US regulators over gaps in its trade-surveillance program, which they said failed to monitor conduct of its employees and clients. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency fined the bank $250 million, while the Federal Reserve added a $98 million penalty, according to statements from the regulators Thursday. Both overseers required the bank to take corrective actions to fix the issues, which they said occurred as recently as last year. “The consequences of these deficiencies include the bank’s failure to surveil billions of instances of trading activity on at least 30 global trading venues,” the OCC said in its consent order. The bank neither admitted nor denied the OCC’s findings. A representative for the bank said it doesn’t expect any disruption to client services as a result of the actions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECH

Apple buys Canadian AI firm amid race to add capacity

Apple Inc. has acquired Canadian artificial intelligence startup DarwinAI, adding technology to its arsenal ahead of a big push into generative AI in 2024. The iPhone maker purchased the business earlier this year, and dozens of DarwinAI’s employees have joined Apple’s artificial intelligence division, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the deal hasn’t been announced. DarwinAI has developed AI technology for visually inspecting components during the manufacturing process and serves customers in a range of industries. But one of its core technologies is making artificial intelligence systems smaller and faster. That work that could be helpful to Apple, which is focused on running AI on devices rather than entirely in the cloud. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

X says Musk post on Haiti violated platform’s rules

Elon Musk’s X took down a post its billionaire owner shared in response to a news report critical of how he and other pundits are politicizing lawlessness and violence in Haiti. The post violated X rules, according to a message that appeared for some users. NBC News reported Wednesday that Musk and influencers he frequently interacts with on the social media service have been circulating unverified claims of cannibalism in Haiti. Musk responded to NBC posting its article on X, writing “What do you call this?” and sharing a graphic video clip purporting to show cannibalism. A State Department spokesperson said it hasn’t received any credible reports regarding the issue, and urged people to seek fact-based verification of sensational claims before sharing them online. Representatives for X didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Right-wing influencers have circulated similar content in recent days without presenting evidence that the videos are current or were recorded from Haiti. — WASHINGTON POST