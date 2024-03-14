Why the crisis of men and boys is so hard to talk about

The advancement of women and girls over the last half century has had a dark mirror: Men and boys are struggling.

Richard Reeves, the founder and president of the American Institute for Boys and Men.

They are less likely to go to college. They have much higher rates of suicide and drug overdose.

It’s a crisis, so why is it so hard to talk about it?

Richard Reeves, the founder and president of the American Institute for Boys and Men, wants to get us talking and finding ways to help. A father of three boys, Reeves is the author of the book “Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do about It.”

Reeves tells Leung that boys and men are at a crossroads. While the “me-too” movement has provided a needed global reckoning for women and girls, it left boys with a long list of “don’ts” without a list of “dos.”

This cultural vacuum leaves boys vulnerable to reactionary figures like Andrew Tate and other so-called manfluencers. Reeves also gives Leung advice on how to prepare her two young sons for the world.

