Not-so-rustic cottages in Vermont, an urban oasis in Savannah, and socks for on the go

Tälta Lodge, a Bluebird by Lark property located along Stowe’s Little River, recently added new nine freestanding cottage suites to its 52 guestroom and suite offerings. (Chris Delaney)

If you love the concept of a rustic mountain cottage vacation but wish for more modern comforts, then consider Tälta Lodge. This Bluebird by Lark property, located along Stowe’s Little River, recently added new nine freestanding cottage suites to its 52 guestrooms and suite offerings, upping its nostalgic appeal with a contemporary take on the area’s original 1960s mountain accommodations. Dubbed Stugas — the Swedish word for cottage — the 425-square-foot suites might confound earlier pioneers. Rather than musty interiors with the bare necessities, the Stugas feature private patios with outdoor seating and fire pits, living space with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking scenic grounds, kitchenettes stocked with essentials, and a separate bedroom with ultra-soft linens. Twenty-first-century pampering continues in the bathroom, with radiant heated floors, heated towel racks, and walk-in showers.

First opened in October 2021, the property boasts sprawling common spaces, including an indoor heated pool, outdoor hot tub, yoga room, sauna, and plenty of places to stash your adventure gear such as handy modular gear walls, ski and mountain bike storage, and boot drying rooms. A new onsite cocktail bar, FjällBar (meaning “mountain” in Swedish), serves inventive craft cocktails, beer, cider, and light bites such as cheese and charcuterie plates, and tinned fish specialties from Spain. The resort also offers an online planning guide for your trip to Stowe, including tips on where to ski, hike, and mountain bike, and helps narrow your selection of area breweries, shops, and restaurants. Mid-March and April rates for Stugas: $360; lodge rooms from $142. 802-253-7525, www.bluebirdhotels.com/hotels/talta-lodge

The genteel city of Savannah, Ga., is abuzz over the debut of Hotel Bardo. Andrew Frazier

THERE:

SPLASHY URBAN OASIS DEBUTS IN SAVANNAH, GA.

The genteel city of Savannah, Ga., is abuzz over the debut of Hotel Bardo. Located in the heart of the city’s 30-acre Forsyth Park, amid native magnolias, tulip poplars, and Oak trees dripping Spanish moss, the sprawling, 2-acre resort houses 149-guest rooms and suites in a transformed 19th-century Southern Gothic structure. You’ll find all the trappings of southern hospitality — without the stuffiness — when you step inside the living room-style lobby, anchored by The Green Room, an oval-shaped bar serving cheeky cocktails such as the Least of Your Worries, a rum, kumquat, and makrut concoction to kick off your southern sojourn.

Meandering further into the hotel grounds and gardens leads one through a courtyard to an expansive 25-meter outdoor pool with cabanas inspired by the Mediterranean coast. The poolside Bar Bibi continues the coastal Italian theme with bright salads, crudo and brick oven-fired pizzettas, and cocktails. Bardo’s marquee Italian restaurant, Saint Bibiana — named for a 4th-century Roman virgin and martyr known as the patron saint of hangovers — offers a more formal but still playful version of coastal cuisine. Guest rooms are designed as serene retreats with natural materials and textures, and luxe Frette linens. Additional amenities include the debut of Saltgrass, a holistic fitness and wellness spa; kids program Camp Bardo; and a membership and social club, Club Bardo. Additionally, this urban oasis — in the center of the historic district — is steps away from all the arts, culture, entertainment, and shopping that the city has to offer. Rates from $450 per night. 912-238-5158, www.staybardo.com

Fans of wearing compression socks on long flights and road trips will want to check out Dr. Motion’s stylish offerings. Janelle Matias/Dr. Motion

EVERYWHERE:

COMFORT MEETS STYLE IN TRAVEL SOCKS

Fans of wearing compression socks on long flights and road trips will want to check out Dr. Motion’s stylish offerings. Often worn for medical reasons (varicose veins and lymphedema) and for enhanced athletic performance, Dr. Motion’s knee-high compression socks are designed to wear every day, featuring a mild compression level (8-15mmHg) that is especially useful when sitting for long periods. In addition to knee-highs, both men’s and women’s compression socks are available in a variety of lengths, including crew, quarter, and ankle, in stylish colors and patterns, including for sports. Features include graduated compression extra support, warmth, moisture-wicking, breathable materials, and anti-odor properties. $10. https://drmotionsocks.com

