Jill Van Velzer on Bob Dylan, fisherman sandals, and Cheetos

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go? My brother lives in China, near Shanghai, with his wife and my twin nieces. Unbelievably, I’ve never gotten to visit them there. Apart from Shanghai, I’m also dying for a chance to get back to the UK for the first time in over a decade. I lived there as a kid when my father was in the Air Force, and I studied in London during college. I want my UK friends to meet my husband and our kids. The whole island was just such a feast for my imagination as a child — I can’t wait to drive the kids through impossibly beautiful scenery straight out of a John Constable painting, past the thatched roofs, en route to any one of a thousand real-life castles before stopping for tea and trying to explain Marmite.

Before being cast in the national tour of “Girl From the North Country,” Jill Van Velzer admitted that she wasn’t too familiar with some of the deeper cuts from Bob Dylan’s music catalog. “I knew the hits like ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ and ‘Like a Rolling Stone,’ but honestly, I don’t think it’s important at all [for the audience] to know the songs before coming to the show,” said Van Velzer. “And hearing his songs, taking in his words, in a theater piece is such a good vehicle for absorbing the poetry of his lyrics.” The Tony Award-winning musical was at the Emerson Colonial Theatre March 12-14. Van Velzer said she has grown to love many of the lesser-known Dylan songs — which have been reimagined — in the musical, which opened on Broadway in February 2020, closed the next month because of the COVID pandemic, then resumed performances in October 2021. Featuring more than two dozen of Dylan’s songs — each accompanied by instruments from the 1930s — it won a Tony Award in 2022 for best orchestrations. Van Velzer plays Mrs. Burke, one of the characters staying at a Minnesota boarding house in 1934, during the Depression. “I can identify with her for sure. She is someone whose current world is in chaos and she’s trying to hold it together, to not let chaos wash over her and get the better of her,” said the actress, who is traveling with her husband (Timothy Splain, the show’s musical director), their two young children, 7 and 3, and her “sainted” father, Michael Van Velzer, the official “babysitter and teller of grandpa jokes.” The Orange County, Calif., native called the musical “deeply emotional and very funny … heartfelt rather than heartwarming.” We caught up with Van Velzer, who lives in Manhattan with her family, to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? It was Boston. In October 2020, my husband, Tim, and I were crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in NYC with our then 3-year-old son and infant daughter. We desperately wanted a break from New York, but also knew that our kids couldn’t get a COVID vaccine yet. So airplanes were out, and we needed a destination with a lot of outdoor sightseeing. We opted for a long weekend in Boston. I got to exercise my lifelong evangelistic fervor for historical walking tours, Tim got cannoli-to-go from Mike’s Pastry, our son ran around the playground at Boston Common, and we all ate some marvelous crawfish étouffee from the restaurant French Quarter next to the Boston Opera House. We were so elated at the change of scenery that we ended up extending our trip, driving from Boston to Cape Cod to get in some beach time and some open-air harbor cruises. It was a glimmer of near-normality amidst such a strange, frightening year. I’ll always have a soft spot for Boston.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? My husband is my travel agent. He’s better at culling through the options. If it were left to me, I’d plummet down a weeks-long rabbit hole of comparison shopping: “Well, this Airbnb is five minutes closer to the freeway, but is the wall-to-wall Disney décor a bit much?” Or “This Airbnb is a little cheaper, but the reviews mention something about invasive raccoons? They wouldn’t try to play with the kids, would they?”

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? A vacation without phones or email sounds heavenly. But Murphy’s Law for actors dictates that the day you neglect your inbox is the day your agent will send you the really big audition. In fact, I almost missed my agents’ request for my [”Girl From the North Country”] audition. It arrived at 8 p.m. on Friday of Memorial Day weekend, right after my poor father flew into New York City for what he thought was going to be a nice, relaxing holiday visit. Instead, he spent a lot of time getting shoved out of the apartment with Tim and the kids while I ran around like a madwoman the entire weekend, learning/taping/editing 40-plus pages of scenes and songs for the casting team. But three weeks later, I got the job offer, and now here we all are, traveling the country on a big, intergenerational family band adventure. All to say: I might have to wait until I retire to “unplug” altogether.

What has been your worst vacation experience? Well, years ago I was seriously dating a man, and I flew to Oklahoma with him to meet his mother and seven siblings. One afternoon, we took his mom to a doctor’s appointment and then for an impromptu lunch. He had turned off his phone, so he didn’t know that his sisters were panicking because mom wasn’t home from the doctor. Bottom line, it started the World War III of family fights. One sister accused my guy of kidnapping their mom, two sisters got in a literal tug-of-war, with mom acting as the rope. … It was like being a bystander at a Maury Povich taping. Long story short, by the time we flew home, half the siblings weren’t speaking to each other — and, to my knowledge, never did again. But hey, at least the cops declined to file kidnapping charges.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? The perfect vacation contains a blend of all three, as far as I’m concerned. I do lean into the learning aspect, though. My husband says that he’s never seen me willingly pass up the chance to read an information plaque. I will read information plaques at major landmarks, on listed buildings, at scenic viewpoints along the highway, [and] I will read photo captions at random roadside rest stops. A family trip to the Central Park Zoo is liable to slow to an agonizing crawl while I read every word on every display card for every animal — you’d think I’d have memorized all those interesting tidbits about snow leopards by now, but no. I am definitely a high-information tourist.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? I’m working my way through the “Rivers of London” series of novels by Ben Aaronovitch. Not only are they a rip-roaring read, but they function a bit like a travel guide — each novel’s plot centers around a different area of London. And the audiobook versions are fantastic.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? Oh wow, can I tag along with Elvis Costello on one of his concert tours? I sang one of his songs for my “GFTNC” audition, and had a passing familiarity with his song catalog. But last month, he came to see our show and invited some of us to see his show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. It was a jaw-dropping concert. I don’t think there’s any genre of music he can’t do. We visited backstage and swapped stories about touring with kids — he has twin sons with his wife, fellow awesome musician Diana Krall. I’d pay good money to just hang in the back of his tour bus and listen to that guy tell stories. He is one awesomely cool cat.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? I’m one of those people who needs total darkness to sleep — that pesky sliver of dawn light sneaking out from between the ill-hung hotel blackout curtains? That sliver of light is my mortal enemy — so I think a well-fitting sleep mask is a necessity for airplanes, hotels, Airbnb rooms with bad mini-blinds, you name it. I travel with this super-comfy one — it even has built-in Bluetooth speakers so that I can fall asleep to my nerdy British radio sitcoms without disturbing anyone else.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? Cheese sticks, an apple, some cashews, or pretzel chips. I also have a weakness for Reese’s Pieces and Sour Patch Kids. But if you give me a bag of Cheetos and promise not to make me share them, I’ll rename one of my kids after you.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? So many favorites: The oh-so-detailed penciled miniature of Smolny Convent from a street art fair in St. Petersburg, Russia; A replica of the original main door key to Independence Hall in Philadelphia; A self-published cookbook of pie recipes from Imogene Mersey, the Pie Lady of Blackwater, Mo.; the drop leaf table with the barley twist legs that my parents brought back from England. … Our whole apartment is filled with travel souvenirs. When I was working on the cruise ship, I started collecting Christmas ornaments from our different ports — they always fit into a suitcase — and the habit has continued during all my touring and traveling since. So decorating the tree every year turns into an oral history. I love telling my kids the story behind each ornament.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? I’ve had really good luck using the CLEAR Lanes app at airports on this tour. It has seriously cut down on the time I spend in security lines.

What has travel taught you? The best gift my parents ever gave me, though I didn’t know it at the time, was a childhood spent living in/traveling to different cities and countries. I learned why it’s worth taking the trouble to get to know people; why it’s worth being friendly even when you feel like being shy. I got to see how subtle changes in manners and language and habits can define a place, can make you an insider or an outsider. And in a big way, travel gave me my career — I don’t know that I would have decided to be an actor if I hadn’t fallen in love with live theater after all our family trips to the West End while we were living in England. Also, weather. Travel taught me how to dress for the weather. There’s nothing like spending the Fourth of July on a snowy mountain in Norway to convince you that adequate layers are your friend.

What is your best travel tip? I wish my college-self had known that 90 percent of trips only require three pairs of shoes: Doc Marten boots, fisherman sandals, and tennis shoes. In summer, maybe not even the Docs — unless you’re in Norway. … See previous answer. But you actually don’t need those high heels. Trust me. You can wear the sandals to that nice dinner.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.