James Beard award-winner Karen Akunowicz opens a Logan Airport restaurant

Time Out Market Boston welcomes Far Out Ice Cream (401 Park Ave.) on Monday, March 18, serving New Zealand-style creamy treats. This means a chocolate or vanilla base blended with your choice of fresh fruit (including mango or kookaberry), served in homemade waffle cones.

Openings : James Beard Best Chef Northeast award-winner Karen Akunowicz launches Fox & Flight at MarketPlace Logan, at Terminal A. Pretend you’re in Italy even if you’re heading to Cleveland with breakfast panini, rigatoni Bolognese, and pork Milanese in the 95-seat space. Akunowicz also runs South Boston’s Fox & the Knife (28 W. Broadway) and Bar Volpe (170 W. Broadway).

There are also “blendies” (that’s a frappe) and hot chocolate. This is the second Far Out location, and this one’s closer in — the original is in Brookline (419 Harvard St.). Visit at noon daily.

The Mighty Squirrel launches a brewery and taproom in the Fenway (1 David Ortiz Drive). It opens on Thursday, March 14, with beers, hard seltzers, and spiked smoothies — and a full kitchen and coffee shop (a Waltham location hosts food trucks). Pair your beer with tacos and pizza weekdays from 11 a.m. and on weekends starting at 10 a.m. They’ll also host a coffee bar, opening at 6 a.m. every morning.

Hiatuses: All That Fish + Oyster (771 Beacon St.), which opened in September 2023, is temporarily closed. It emerged as part of restaurateur Garrett Harker’s new lineup, which includes the relaunched Eastern Standard and adjacent cocktail bar Equal Measure. A rep says to stay tuned for “more news of the plaza’s evolved timeline.”

The Lobster in Tiger's Milk served with sweet potato chips and passionfruit at All That Fish + Oyster, in the Fenway. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Canceled plans: Last year, we reported that Washington, D.C., standout Del Mar would come to downtown Boston (1 Congress St.) in early 2024. Sadly, this is no longer the case: Chief operating officer David Murphy says that the restaurant won’t open after all and that the brand has no plans for other Boston sites. Del Mar is part of James Beard award-winner Fabio Trabocchi’s portfolio, which includes Michelin-starred Fiola, also in Washington, D.C.

Coming soon: InterContinental Boston (510 Atlantic Ave.) introduces two new venues. Matria, a Northern Italian steakhouse, serving house-made pasta and seafood on a sprawling patio, will replace longtime hotel restaurant Miel. The hotel will also open Bar Fellini, replacing RumBa. Look for both later this spring.

And in Dedham, Stan Hilbert plans a New American follow-up to his cozy Cambridge nook, Forage. Few & Far (but not too far) will open in late April (566 High St.). The restaurant is next to his Satellite Bottle Shop, specializing in natural wine.

“Just like at Forage, Few & Far will be a farm-to-table restaurant committed to offering locally sourced seasonal cuisine with a strong focus on warm and welcoming hospitality — a place that people come for comfort, which we’ll provide with décor, food, and genuine, real, human hospitality,” he says. “We’re just super passionate about great produce and want to share our love with other people.”

