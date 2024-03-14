Manhattan for a month: Mastering the mind-set of a temporary local

We tested the idea with two cities we already knew a little and liked a lot. A month as long-term tourists in both Valencia, Spain, and Santa Fe made us feel like honorary locals. We were ready for a bigger challenge. One of the world’s greatest cities, after all, is only a train ride away.

As travel journalists, we’re old hands at living out of a suitcase. But recently, we’ve decided to unpack and stay awhile. Just not at home. We don’t dream of beachside cottages or farmhouses in Provence. We get a charge out of the energy and diversity of urban life. What would it be like, we wondered, to spend a whole month in another city?

Advertisement

That proximity is why we’ve rarely spent more than a day or two in Manhattan, popping down on the train to do some business and then running around trying to see and do too much. With the defensive arrogance of people who weren’t quite sure where they were going or how to get there, we pronounced New York too big and too confusing. Would living there for a month change our minds?

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Airbnb has made long-term stays easier and more affordable. Lug your own suitcases and, if you want, make your own meals. Moreover, many hosts offer discounts for longer stays. When we discovered that a large apartment in Valencia cost the same for a month as for 10 days, we packed a bigger suitcase.

This Airbnb studio apartment was bright but sparsely furnished. David Lyon

Manhattan wasn’t quite such a good deal, but our compact studio made us feel that we were living like New Yorkers. (Only our Manhattan friends describe our 580-square-foot Cambridge condo as ‶spacious.″) The apartment was light and bright with gleaming hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, a tiny kitchen and bath at one end, a bed by the two windows, and a small couch and dining table in between. Strong Wi-Fi meant we could continue to work ‶at home″ and a small TV allowed us to follow, if not root for, New York sports teams. Alas, the studio was on the fifth floor of a building without an elevator. But by the time we ascended 55 stairs, it looked like heaven.

Advertisement

We were on 28th Street West in the Flower Market. Every morning we stepped out into a sidewalk tangle of greenery and flowering plants for an upbeat start to the day. The Empire State Building filled a gap in the skyline at the east end of our block. You can’t beat that for a navigational beacon. We were also located steps from several subway lines.

Pizza Margherita remains a favorite at Lombardi's in Little Italy. David Lyon

But the best way to absorb the texture and color of city streets is on foot. New York photographer Ralph Gibson once described his process as having a point of departure and then just seeing what unfolds from there. With plenty of time at our disposal, we could just wander and let the city surprise us. We might have been long term but we were still tourists. We did some touristy things, like exploring Fifth Avenue and Times Square or paying our respects at the Strawberry Fields memorial to John Lennon in Central Park. They were the kind of activities that, at home, we’d never do unless a friend visited from out of town.

We spent a day walking around the tip of Lower Manhattan to survey the bridges and piers and admire the skylines of Jersey City and Brooklyn. One morning we walked across the Brooklyn Bridge, feeling smart that we’d started on the Brooklyn side with the sun at our backs for better photos. We rode the free Staten Island Ferry to catch views of the Statue of Liberty.

Advertisement

Walking the Brooklyn Bridge from the Brooklyn side to Manhattan in the morning gives the best light for photography. Patricia Harris

Our studio was near the High Line, the masterful remake of an elevated rail line into a landscaped linear park on Manhattan’s west side. We took the 17th Street access steps to Chelsea Market. The former Nabisco factory (birthplace of the Oreo) has been reborn as a food hall where we had our choice of tacos, pizza, German currywurst, and two oyster bars. The south end of the High Line deposited us in the Meatpacking District at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

We visited, of course, during the Whitney’s weekly free hours. Other museums, including the Guggenheim and the Frick, have similar deals. As long-term tourists, we could plan our visits accordingly and return, if we wanted, rather than trying to pack everything into a single visit. With a little digging, we found some less-celebrated institutions like the National Museum of the American Indian and the American Folk Art Museum that are free all the time. So was the museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where we hoped some urbane New York style might rub off on us.

Every chance to stretch the budget was a boon. The online guide ‶Time Out″ gave us good leads on free events, including a stunning exhibition of work by women artists and pop-up performances by cast members of Broadway musicals. We even had our New York brush with fame. At Sam Ash music store, we chatted with Eric Idle of Monty Python, in town for the revival of “Spamalot” and looking to rent a guitar to keep his fingers nimble.

Advertisement

A sandwich of hand-cut pastrami on rye is a favorite at Katz's Delicatessen. David Lyon

A break from daily cooking is one of the pleasures of travel. But as long-term tourists, we did save money by using our kitchen. When we stopped in a kitchen supply store to get a can opener, the proprietor asked us what we needed it for. “New Yorkers don’t cook,″ she joked. ”They order takeout.″ They also eat on the street, and we had our share of food cart lunches. But we also sought out grocery stores and the nearest farmer’s market to stock our larder. At the same time, we splurged at specialty shops. One night we ate handmade tortellini from a shop in Little Italy. Another time we feasted on roast duck from Chinatown.

High-end restaurants don’t suit our style. Mom-and-pop places with local character are more fun. The James Beard Foundation’s list of America’s Classics led us to Wo Hop in Chinatown, credited with popularizing Americanized Chinese food. In Little Italy, we sipped Chianti with pizza at Lombardi’s, which likely pioneered the New York pizza style in 1905. We started one day with a bagel and a schmear at Russ & Daughters on the Lower East Side and returned to the neighborhood for overstuffed pastrami sandwiches at Katz’s Delicatessen, immortalized in “When Harry Met Sally.” We grabbed stools at the counter at S&P Lunch for a retro tuna melt and a peanut butter and bacon sandwich.

Advertisement

When we mentioned to the owner of JB Prince Co. (easily New York’s top kitchen supplies store) that we were riding up to East Harlem for chopped cheese at Hajji’s Deli, his eyes widened. Like every foodie in New York, he knew Frankie Frank, the grill man who invented the now ubiquitous sandwich. It wasn’t long before we rode back to Central Harlem for fried chicken and ribs at legendary Sylvia’s and toted to-go bags home for a second meal.

The ubiquitous Nathan's Famous hot dog carts provide for an easy lunch on the go in New York. Patricia Harris

Once we mastered how to sidestep through the crowds on the sidewalks and navigate the subway system, we could have almost impersonated New Yorkers. A Brooklyn subway attendant gave us the greatest compliment. “I can always tell tourists by the glazed looks in their eyes,” she said as we added money to our Metro cards. “You guys don’t look that way at all.”

If you want to know where to spend a rainy day, the best block to buy bargain scarves and gloves, or the South Asian spice shop with the widest selection of curry blends, just let us know.

The National Museum of the American Indian is a free Smithsonian museum located in the ornate old custom house in Lower Manhattan. David Lyon

If you go …

Here are a few resources we found useful:

New York City Tourism: www.nyctourism.com

For events, Time Out website: www.timeout.com/newyork

James Beard America’s Classics restaurants: www.jamesbeard.org

Subway information: https://new.mta.info

Reduced price tickets for Broadway and off-Broadway shows: http://tdf.org

Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.