Meet a friend and grab a bite or a pastry at Mia’s Bakery in Chestnut Hill

Why Locations are popping up in and around Boston. Chestnut Hill opened in November 2023, Seaport a month later, then, in February, another in Derby Street Shops in Hingham. All of these properties are run by WS Development, which also operates Legacy Place in Dedham, MarketStreet in Lynnfield, and developments in Mansfield, Wareham, Hadley, Millbury, Natick, Andover, and more.

Vanilla eclair at Mia’s Brooklyn Bakery. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The back story The bakery was started by two families in 2015 in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn. There’s another New York location in Times Square. The pastry case in Chestnut Hill is large and very full with cake slices (including chocolate fudge, strawberry shortcake, carrot cake); pie slices (apple, blueberry, pecan); and New York style cheesecake, cupcakes, cake pops, Danish pastries, cookies, brownies, eclairs, and cannoli. That’s just some of what’s here.

Fruit Napoleon at Mia’s Brooklyn Bakery. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to eat On the breakfast menu you’ll find a waffle with fried egg and bacon (the woman at the table beside us was inhaling one), avocado toast, eggs Benedict on a waffle or brioche toast. One afternoon recently the soup of the day was chicken and it was a generous bowl with broth that tasted homemade. A colorful Greek salad was filled with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved rows of corn, and carob-bread croutons. An unexciting chicken Caesar was topped with slices of breast meat and shaves of Parmesan. From the pastry case, a Red Velvet cake pop was delicious, a croissant tough, cookies desperately underbaked. I just returned from Paris, where pastries that are supposed to be flaky spill their buttery flakes all over your lap, and you can taste the caramelization that happens when cookies and all kinds of doughs are baked to proper doneness.

Lemon raspberry tart at Mia’s Brooklyn Bakery. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to drink All manner of coffees, teas, hot chocolate, and cold drinks (iced Americano, affogato, freddo cappuccino).

Greek salad at Mia’s Brooklyn Bakery. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The takeaway The appealing dining area is flooded with light and there are plenty of tables or counter seats to settle into. Staff is efficient. It’s a good place to meet a friend and grab a bite because the menu is extensive and once you learn your way around the pastry counter, you’ll find a favorite little confection. 49 Boylston St., The Street, Chestnut Hill, 617-544-2000, https://miasbrooklyn.com. Cake and pie slices $6.75-$8.25; pastries $3.50-$7.25; salads $12-$15; sandwiches $11-$12.50.

Cake pops at Mia’s Brooklyn Bakery. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com.