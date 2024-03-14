On the slopes, more close calls than usual this year. Can’t we just be kinder skiers?

I’ve skied all my life and more than ever this season and, if the weather starts cooperating a little, intend to squeeze a fair amount more out of what has been a snow-challenged year.

The short bumper sticker on the SUV hit home for me: Ski Kind . Cute design, a heart replacing the tittle (really, I looked it up) on the second “i.”

Importantly, I’ve been able to keep my string of neither serious collision nor injury intact (knocking on wood, of course, as soon as I finish this sentence).

But it seems there have been more close calls than usual of late.

Just the other night a young skier buzzed past — way too close for my comfort — intent on setting a personal-best speed mark. A slight bobble or miscalculation by him, or a sudden change of direction by me, could have been disastrous.

This story actually grew out of a couple of very close encounters — one with a snowboarder, the other with a skier — on a single run early last season in Colorado.

At the top of Bretton Woods. Allen Lessels

During February vacation this year, a young skier rode across the skis of my 9-year-old granddaughter, who was none too pleased, and I watched a skier barrel into a base area with little regard for three ski patrollers, or the sled and snowmobile they were using as they tended to a fallen skier.

Sliding down a mountain is exhilarating, to be sure. But it’s risky enough in itself. Must we all make it more so?

Chauncy and Kelli Johnson are determined to alleviate some of that risk, to stress safety on the slopes, to encourage skiers and riders to steer clear of others and give everyone their own space on the mountain.

Their mission is born of unimaginable tragedy.

On the day before Christmas in 2010, at their small hometown ski mountain in Wyoming, Kelli and Elise, their 5-year-old daughter who was learning to ski, had gone off to take a couple of runs together.

At one point, they stopped for Kelli to help Elise with her equipment.

A 23-year-old male, out of control on a snowboard, crashed into them. Elise and the snowboarder died at the scene. Kelli suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and was in an induced coma for weeks, learning when she came out of it that her oldest child had died.

With a goal of keeping other families from having to deal with what they’ve been through and ideally to change the culture around skiing, the Johnsons, in partnership with the National Ski Areas Association, helped develop the #RideAnotherDay campaign. Through video and printed material, signage at mountains, educational and informational presentations to ski industry groups as well as the public, they work to spread their message.

They have recently created the nonprofit Snow Angel Foundation to lend additional support to the campaign.

A powerful poster for the foundation pictures an empty snow angel and the words: “She was 5. You were doing 50.”

Chauncy, who left his job in public administration about 15 months ago to become executive director of the Snow Angel Foundation, was at the top of a chairlift at Killington in early January pushing his message to skiers and riders, many of them young.

Free burritos enticed folks to stop by.

“Free burritos bring in a lot of people,” Johnson said with a laugh from his home in Wyoming. “We had all the demographics, especially it seems they draw a big gathering of young men. Who doesn’t want free burritos?”

Members of the National Ski Patrol gave quick talks about the Skiers’ Safety Code and Johnson shared his story.

“I let them know the empty snow angel was my daughter,” he says. “I tell them my story and then the skiing and riding safety tenets of #RideAnotherDay.”

#RideAnotherDay encourages riders and skiers to, in part:

Be ready. Be ready to slow down or avoid objects or other people at any time.

Stay alert. Stay alert to what’s going on around you, especially other skiers and riders.

Plan ahead. Ease up at blind spots, check uphill when merging onto a trail, and give other skiers plenty of room when passing.

Those points amplify the “Your Responsibility Code” introduced by the NSAA in 1962 that ski industry types, National Ski Patrol members and parents are always trying to impress on newcomers, and reinforce with longtime skiers and riders.

The first four items on “Your Responsibility Code:”

Always stay in control. You must be able to stop or avoid people or objects.

People ahead or downhill of you have the right-of-way. You must avoid them.

Stop only where you are visible from above and do not restrict traffic.

Look uphill and avoid others before starting downhill or entering a trail.

Ski areas push safety in a variety of ways.

Sugarloaf in Maine is one of many that include a safety reminder on its daily “Mountain Report” of what is open each day with links to safety information, including its “Go With the Flow” program.

Skiers on a trail at Jay Peak, the northernmost ski area in Vermont. CALEB KENNA/NYT

“Because ‘fast’ skiing may mean different things to different people, ‘Go With The Flow’ reminds skiers and riders to be courteous and follow the pace of those around them,” the website says. ‘Go With the Flow’ focuses on three key messages:

Be aware. Pay attention to your surroundings.

Respect slow zones. Slow down at orange signs and trail junctions.

Follow the pace. Faster than those around you is too fast.

Tom Day, the general manager at Gunstock in New Hampshire, says skiers and riders of all ages and abilities need to be aware on the slopes.

“The No. 1 thing is always stay in control and people ahead of you have the right of way,” he says. “It’s all about situational awareness, really. What is situational awareness? As soon as you feel uncomfortable, pull to the side.”

Let others go by. Wait until things open up a bit.

But pull over properly, too. Don’t do it with a sudden move, Day urges, and stop as close to the edge of the trail as possible.

“A lot of people stop 10 to 15 feet from the edge of the trail and that’s not good,” he says. “You need to almost have your tails in the woods.”

Kate Sullivan, a skiing mom in central New Hampshire, thinks it would be great if more people knew and followed the “Responsibility Code.”

“This can be a very dangerous sport, and you can get very hurt if you don’t know what you’re doing or not paying attention,” she says.

When she’s not skiing with her young kids, Sullivan is often skinning up a ski resort trail in order to ski back down. Often, she does not like the view.

“When you’re an uphill skier, you see what people are doing coming down,” she says. “More times than I care to say I’ve seen inexperienced skiers either on FaceTime or making videos as they come down and they’re not even watching the slope, doing whatever they’re doing on their phones. That may not be the whole reason, but I think it’s a big part of their being distracted. It’s like in driving, everyone lives their life on the phone.”

Chauncy Johnson at the Snow Angel Foundation has been promoting bystander intervention in his talks and offering suggestions on how to do that effectively.

“When I talk to groups, I point out that I’ve shared intimate details of my life with them and I consider them friends,” he says. “I want them to be able to tell people, ‘My good friend lost his daughter in a ski collision because of reckless behavior,’ if that helps them de-escalate a situation.”

Besides Killington, Johnson has met with folks at Stowe and Jay Peak, Sugarbush and Stratton and he’s looking to keep spreading the word throughout New England through various programs and the website at Snowangelfoundation.org, as well as the group’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Chauncy and Kelli Johnson, who still has some partial paralysis on her right side, continue to ski with their three daughters and a son, ages 16 to 7, and hope by publicizing their story they can keep others from going through the same tragedy.

“I would just like to raise the awareness of the consequences of being reckless and being out of control,” Kelli says in a video on their website. “Realize that you are not the only rider on the mountain.”

As for Ski Kind, the motto, it turns out, is largely rooted in the world of backcountry skiing and riding and encourages using the land and outdoors responsibly and treating all with respect.

It and several of its subheads — Ski Aware, Ski Respectful, Ski Smart, among them — work for those who prefer to get a lift to the top of the mountain, too.

“Avoid risky terrain and conditions,” read the details under Ski Smart. “Do right by others. Be a good neighbor. Help out. Don’t be a jerk. Be kind to even someone who’s being a jerk,” fall under Ski Kind.

Yeah, that fits.

Allen Lessels can be reached at lessfam321@gmail.com.