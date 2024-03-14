At TD Garden, a hometown AEW debut for wrestling star Mercedes Moné

“In so many ways, wrestling has changed and saved my life,” Moné told the crowd. “Wrestling has given me hopes. It has given me a place to dream.”

The Boston-raised Moné, one of the most highly regarded female grapplers in the world, debuted for All Elite Wrestling during the 5-year-old wrestling promotion’s flagship show, “All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite,” delivering a passionate speech about her journey in wrestling to open the show and closing the broadcast by breaking up a scrap between some of her new colleagues.

Moné (her out-of-ring name is Mercedes Varnado) began her wrestling career in the North Andover-based promotion Chaotic, and she held its women’s championship from 2011 to 2012. She signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2012 and, under the ring name Sasha Banks, played a crucial role in elevating that company’s women’s division, having hard-hitting matches and winning multiple titles, including a run as one-half of the first set of women’s tag team champs. She debuted in the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” as warrior Koska Reeves in 2020, and in 2022 she left WWE. In early 2023 she began wrestling for two Japanese promotions, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom, winning two championships before suffering an ankle injury in a title match against AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale.

The injury was a gnarly one, but she was determined to continue her wrestling career. “It’s been almost two years since I’ve been on American television,” said Moné in a backstage interview after her debut. “It’s been 10 months since my tragic injury, where I thought, ‘This could have been the end for me.’ I was told that it was a career-ending injury — and I never take no for an answer. I never stopped following my heart and my dreams and right away I told the surgeon, ‘No, it’s not. I’m coming back, and I can’t wait to come back.’ ”

She returned to the ring — and connecting with owner, president, CEO, and general manager Tony Khan led to her eventually signing with AEW, which returns to Massachusetts with a Worcester show on April 3. In her new home, she said, she hopes to lead a “global revolution” featuring top-tier performers from not just the Jacksonville-based AEW, but from promotions all over the world, including Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

“I think she’s one of the best wrestlers in the world,” said Khan. “I always want to get the best wrestlers in AEW, and that describes Mercedes perfectly.”

Mercedes Moné enters the stage at TD Garden Wednesday night. AEW

Moné's debut on Wednesday was technically a surprise — her name wasn’t mentioned in AEW promotional materials in the lead-up to the show, which was dubbed “Big Business.” But she has a passionate fanbase, fueled by her thrilling in-ring performances and compelling personality, and the fierce buzz around her potential arrival led to robust ticket sales, with attendees waving “Moné Krew” signs before she walked onto the “Dynamite” stage.

“All of this was on pure speculation,” she said. “Just a little bit of internet buzz where they put [’Bo$$ton,’ a nod to one of her world-conquering nicknames] on the Boston skyline, and fans were just speculating that it could possibly be me. They came from all over the world to see me debut tonight. It was unbelievable. Legit fans from London, UK, Mexico, Japan, and all over the United States came out.

“I am just over the moon.”

