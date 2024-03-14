More than cheesesteak: A search for Philly’s best sandwiches

Reading Terminal Market (215-922-2317) is a block-long indoor food mart — sort of like Quincy Market on steroids. Its food stalls seem larger than the Boston destination’s, with bigger kitchens and more seating. And instead of only offering prepared food, Reading Terminal’s vendors include butchers, fishmongers, and green grocers.

On a brisk fall weekend, the American Heart Association has taken over the mammoth Pennsylvania Convention Center in downtown Philadelphia for its annual conference. Thousands of researchers, cardiologists, and other clinicians are discussing ways to reduce heart disease, America’s leading cause of death — and during breaks, many cross Arch Street to the Reading Terminal Market, where they line up for the kinds of treats that keep cardiologists in business.

Near the main entrance, the air heavy with the smoky-sweet scents wafting from Glick’s Rib Shack, a team of workers at Beiler’s Doughnuts and Pickle Patch rolls out dough to form rings, drops them into a deep fryer, and then blankets them in thick frosting. The saturated fat content must be stratospheric, but that doesn’t dissuade the lanyard-clad conventioneers from lining up.

I bypass the doughnuts, skirt around the Pennsylvania Dutch diner, and skip the cheesesteak stall festooned with a photo of Barack Obama sampling its cuisine. My destination: Tommy DiNic’s sandwich stand. The fourth-generation business is known for its roast pork sandwich. The item’s wrapping is so formidable — two layers of butcher paper, one of foil, all in a paper bag — that opening it reminds me of unboxing an iPhone. Constructed from slow-roasted, thin-sliced pork, sharp provolone cheese, and broccoli rabe, the sandwich is a moist, mild-tasting masterpiece, the garlicky pork and slightly bitter rabe providing subtle and balanced flavors — a contrast with the salty, cheese-forward taste of the city’s most famed sandwich.

In Philadelphia cuisine, the cheesesteak looms large. But the city has much more to offer, ranging from gourmet fare to street food. In 2023, Philadelphia restaurants won more James Beard Awards than any other US city. At the lower end of the price scale, there remain hundreds of places to buy a cheesesteak, but lesser-known, locally-celebrated sandwich options abound.

Roast Pork Sandwich from Tommy DiNic’s Daniel McGinn

I’m on a mission to find out just how seriously Philadelphians take their sandwiches. Before my drive south from Boston, I’d scoured “best of” lists, scrolled through reviews, called the city’s tourism bureau, and consulted local friends. One fact is clear: When it comes to sandwiches, these people have strong opinions. More than once during my stay, when I mention I’m in town to sample sandwiches, I am greeted by a skeptical look and a pointed reply: OK, but are you visiting so-and-so place? Each person name-drops a different restaurant, and when I say it isn’t on my list, they throw up their hands in dismay.

In the City of Brotherly Love, the passion for lunchmeat runs deep.

I grew up 70 miles north of Philadelphia, so I’d spent time here — school field trips, concerts, and ballgames — in the 1980s. Parts of the city haven’t changed. Driving northwest from Center City past the Philadelphia Museum of Art, its imposing stone stairs look unchanged from when Rocky Balboa ran up them in the 1976 film. Continuing along the Schuylkill River, boathouses line the banks while sculls slice upstream. I am headed toward Chestnut Hill, a suburban-feeling neighborhood that’s home to McNally’s Tavern (215-247-9736).

The pub’s claim to fame is a sandwich called the Schmitter. According to lore, more than a half-century ago, the owner created the concoction — grilled beef and salami, American cheese, tomato, and a Thousand Island-like dressing, all on a Kaiser roll — for a regular customer who only drank Schmidt’s beer, hence the name. I drop into McNally’s at 3 pm on a Saturday, hoping to hit a lull between lunch and dinner, but the place is so popular I have to wait 20 minutes for a table.

The sandwich itself? I don’t love Thousand Island dressing, so even before my first bite, I’m skeptical. But I appreciate the spiciness of the salami, and in contrast with gargantuan cheesesteaks, the Kaiser roll constrains the size of the Schmitter to something more manageable and decorous. All around me, diners order it.

The Schmitter from McNally’s Tavern is made up of grilled beef and salami, American cheese, tomato, and a Thousand Island-like dressing, all on a Kaiser roll. JessieFox

For years, the Schmitter was sold at Phillies and Eagles games, and a nearby patron asks the waitress why it’s no longer available at stadiums. “Quality issues,” she says, explaining how the Schmitter wasn’t designed to spend an hour under heat lamps. (Her pro tip: If you order one to go, ask for the dressing on the side to keep it from getting soggy.) Still, the trademarked sandwich shows how serendipitously intellectual property can be created. Who knows how much McNally’s has earned from the late-night inspiration to add some salami, tomato, and dressing to what is essentially a cheesesteak on a round roll?

Not all Philadelphia sandwiches have Irish or Italian lineages. Today the city has a large Vietnamese population, and people of all ethnicities line up for the bánh mì sandwiches at Ba Le Bakery (215-389-4350), located in a strip mall in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood. Based on Internet reviews, I order the #1 Special Combination bánh mì, which contains pork belly, pork ham, pork bologna, pork pate, mayo, and a mix of fresh and lightly pickled vegetables. The crowded bakery has no seating, so I sit on a railing outside and take a bite. The torpedo-shaped baguette — the crispy exterior yielding to a pillowy inside, without unnecessary mass — may be the best bread I taste all weekend. The interior is rich and fatty — not surprising for a sandwich made with four pork products. If I visit again, I’ll try something lighter, such as the lemongrass chicken bánh mì.

The #1 Special Combination bánh mì from Ba Le Bakery. It contains pork belly, pork ham, pork bologna, pork pate, mayo, and a mix of fresh and lightly pickled vegetables. Handout

To give my digestive system a break, I head to the Barnes Foundation museum (215-278-7000). Founded in 1922 by a local collector who made a fortune marketing a gonorrhea treatment, the Barnes caused a stir in 2012 by moving from the suburbs to its current Center City location. Inside, its walls are filled with works by Renoir, Cézanne, Matisse, and Picasso. (Like Isabella Stewart Gardner, Albert C. Barnes decreed the collection must remain exactly as he’d hung it before his death.) It’s a thrill to spend time comparing and contrasting works by these masters at such close range.

For a late dinner, I head to South Philly, a neighborhood of narrow streets and packed row houses. Nipotina (484-355-5410; cash only) was launched in 2023 by a husband-and-wife team who own several nearby fast-casual spots. Nipotina’s broad menu offers fancied-up cheesesteaks (one features truffled burrata), chicken cheesesteaks, meatball and sausage subs, and other options.

I gravitate to the chicken cutlet section of the menu board, settling on The Nad: thinly-sliced, breaded, and fried chicken with fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, and Mike’s Hot Honey. When the sandwich arrives, the spiced honey provides a welcome kick and the voluminous arugula makes it feel lighter than it sounds. I’m learning that although we tend to focus on the sandwich’s protein as the vital element, it’s often the quality of the bread and the distinctiveness of the vegetables (Tommy DiNic’s broccoli rabe, Nipotina’s arugula) that makes a sandwich especially memorable. One thing is certain: Due largely to its expansive menu and unusual items, if I ever relocated to South Philadelphia, I’d be a regular at Nipotina’s.

The Nad from Nipotina is made of thinly-sliced, breaded, and fried chicken with fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, and Mike's Hot Honey. Cody Aldrich Photography

There are certain iconic foods you can’t not try if you’re visiting a city. Can a first-timer really say they’ve visited Boston if they don’t sample clam chowder? Is a trip to New York City complete without a morning bagel and an afternoon slice of pizza?

Following that logic, I couldn’t leave Philadelphia without eating some cheesesteak. To do it efficiently, I enlist a tour guide — and travel by Segway scooter.

When I arrive for the cheesesteak-focused tour, run by Philly by Segway (which has since closed), it turns out I am the only guest. Pik, my tour guide, gives me a quick lesson on how to drive the steer-by-balance gizmo, then pulls out his cellphone and begins placing call-ahead orders for cheesesteaks. Then we head west on Market Street.

If you want a sense of how expressive Philly residents can be, try driving a Segway (top speed: 13 miles an hour) down the middle of some of its busiest streets in heavy traffic. We are honked at. We are flipped off. At a few moments, road rage incidents seem imminent. But, soon, we arrive in front of Oh Brother (215-515-3255) and, right down the block, Sonny’s cheesesteaks (215-629-5760), two of the city’s better-known sandwich joints. Pik grabs the sandwiches — both ordered “with,” meaning with onions — slices each into quarters, and I dig in. Pik says one is known for the quality of its beef, and the other for the way it uses spices to draw out flavor, but I feel hard-pressed to discern much difference. Both taste great.

Cheesesteak from Oh Brother Daniel McGinn

We hop back on our Segways and ride past Ben Franklin’s gravesite, the US Mint, some Instagrammable cobblestone streets, and end up on East Passyunk Avenue in South Philly, where two popular cheesesteak purveyor’s — Pat’s King of Steaks and Geno’s Steaks — sit across the street from each other. Pik relates how, in the 1930s, the cheesesteak was invented when the owners of Pat’s (then a hot dog stand) had the ingenious idea to run a ribeye through a deli slicer and grill it with onions. (Cheese was added in the 1940s.) With their colorful signs, Pat’s and Geno’s are great backdrops for photos — but some locals say you can do better. “They don’t even fully melt the cheese,” one resident tells me with a sneer.

Instead, we glide north to Angelo’s Pizzeria (215-922-0000). Angelo’s shows up frequently on rankings of top cheesesteak purveyors, and the Philadelphia-born actor Bradley Cooper recently partnered with Angelo’s to launch a pop-up cheesesteak truck in New York City. Pik orders a cheesesteak “with,” but it arrives without onions. Still, the sesame seeded roll was, like Ba Le’s, crisp but soft. Angelo’s uses a distinctive, locally-produced cheese called Cooper Sharp that delivers a melty, slightly cheddary tang. Even without onions, it is my favorite cheesesteak of the tour.

By the time Pik returns me to our starting place, we’ve Segwayed for 7 miles. But Pik is determined to end with something spectacular. Cruising along South Street, he pulls over to grab another cheesesteak, and a few blocks later, emerges from a pizza place with a box. At a nearby picnic table, he gets to work, placing the cheesesteak across the tip of a mammoth slice of pizza. He carefully rolls the pizza around the sandwich to create a cheesy, carby tube. “This,” he says proudly, “is a Philly Taco.” It tastes about how you’d expect.

Left: The author's Segway tour guide rolls a cheesesteak in a slice of cheese pizza. Right: The result, he says, is "a Philly taco." Photographs by Daniel McGinn

In a world dominated by Sweetgreen and Chipotle, and at a time when lower-carb wraps, smoothies, and bowls seem to have dented the popularity of the old-school sandwich, there remains something decadent about hoisting an oversized, bread-forward lunch. Philadelphia is an ideal place to be reminded of that.

There will always be a debate about the city’s best sandwich. Choosing among the places I visited, I’d call it a coin toss between Angelo’s and Nipotina. Listening to Philadelphians’ many opinions on the matter is part of the fun. And any day you’re able to eat a locally-famous sandwich is probably a pretty good day. Just don’t forget to pack the antacid.

Daniel McGinn, a frequent contributor to the Globe Magazine, is an executive editor at Harvard Business Review.




