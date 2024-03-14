Hydrotherapy? Hops massage? In New England, there’s a spa for that.

As if Maine weren’t peaceful enough already, Tree Spa, part of the upscale Kennebunkport resort Hidden Pond, quite literally ups the ante with three tree house-inspired treatment rooms built on platforms elevated 8 feet above the ground.

While a day at the spa might seem self-indulgent, well, that’s the point. And spas can make sense even for under-indulgent travelers, offering a restorative, often-otherworldly experience without the need to book a plane ticket, and in many cases, a hotel room. After a long winter, don’t you deserve that? (You do.)

Nestled in a white birch forest, with buildings connected by a wooden catwalk, the spa — which opens for the season on May 2 — is an extension of Hidden Pond’s earthy luxury. Interiors are a delight, with birch wood chandeliers, Moroccan rugs, leather seating, and, in the couples suite, an electric fireplace.

But what sets Tree Spa apart are its transformative treatments, which use a combination of organic products and oils and scrubs made with ingredients picked fresh from gardens around Hidden Pond, including rosemary, mint, and lavender. Standouts (available for both men and women) include the Kennebunkport Delight, a full body scrub and massage, and the Sole Soothing Herbal Leg and Foot treatment, a pressure-point treatment designed to target tired calves and feet. For $255, the new-for-spring Breathe Deeply and Slow Down brings together aromatherapy with a manuka honey scrub, full-body massage, and scalp massage. Afterward, relax by one of two on-site pools with a tall glass of water blended with mint or an herb-infused cocktail from restaurant Earth.

Location: 354 Goose Rocks Road, Kennebunkport, Maine

Contact: 207-967-6552, hiddenpondmaine.com/tree-spa

Tree Spa at Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine. Heidi Kirn

Spa at Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vermont

The 35,000 square-foot-spa at Topnotch has something for just about everyone, with 30 treatment rooms and more than 100 treatments on offer for women, men, and even kids.

For the grownups, the Botanical Crush Body Treatment is a full-body mineral salt scrub — using lavender, ginger, neroli, or grapefruit-black pepper body oils — and the Total Hops Massage uses oils infused with locally-grown hops to help reduce inflammation, flush out toxins, and balance moisture levels. The options for children include the Scrub-a-Dub Facial, a “gentle and relaxing” treatment using products appropriate for young skin, and the reasonably-priced Fizzy Bomb Pedicure, a foot soak, moisturizing massage, and nail shaping and polish ($35).

The spa’s newly-renovated fitness center features treadmills and Peloton bikes with views so breathtaking you’ll forget about the machines’ 22-inch screens, plus yoga and Pilates classes, and indoor and outdoor tennis and pickleball courts. Water offerings include indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs. Hotel stays April 15-June 20 can receive 25 percent off during the Spring Foliage Getaway event.

Location: 4000 Mountain Road, Stowe, Vermont

Contact: 802-253-6463, topnotchresort.com

The indoor pool at the Spa at Topnotch Resort. Handout

The Bodhi Spa in Newport and Providence

The Bodhi Spa’s approach to whole body detoxification adopts hydrotherapy as its focus. That means hot mineral baths, cold ice plunges, and aromatherapy steams using mineral blends formulated for healthy skin and muscle and joint restoration.

For $85, the spa’s signature 2½-hour Water Journey includes hot mineral baths at two different temperatures, a cold plunge, time in the eucalyptus steam room, and infrared sauna and dry sauna sessions. The experience aims to hydrate skin, help relieve water retention and congestion, stimulate circulation, reduce inflammation, and lower stress levels. The one-hour Water Journey Express, available only at 8 p.m., is $55.

There are also massages for individuals and couples, facials, and body treatments, including the standout Crown to Sole, which combines a facial with hot and cold stone massage, a warm foot scrub, and cupping therapy, which uses suction to increase blood flow to targeted areas. New this season, the Bodhi Lift Facial uses massage and facial cupping to stimulate the deep muscle fibers of the face to improve muscle tone for a brighter, more “lifted” look. A third location is set to open this summer in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Locations: 654 Thames Street, Newport, Rhode Island, and 186 Broadway, Providence

Contact: 401-619-4916, thebodhispa.com

The Bodhi Spa Handout

The Spa at Winvian in Morris, Connecticut

Set in a quiet corner of the 113-acre Relais & Chateaux property in the hills of Litchfield County, the Spa at Winvian rounds out its parent hotel’s emphasis on quiet luxury. There are six rooms — two are roomy enough to accommodate a couple and have wood-burning fireplaces — inside a light-filled, country-modern building made of reclaimed barn beams, steel, and metal cable and featuring a glass-encased Meditation Lounge and reflecting pool.

A wide variety of facial and hydrotherapy treatments and massage — which can be done outdoors, weather permitting, between Memorial Day and Labor Day — include a couples facial followed by champagne, and Ashiatsu massage, for which a therapist uses parallel bars hung from the ceiling to help balance barefoot on your back. Special packages also let guests explore Tibetan sound therapy and private yoga sessions. After Memorial Day, the heated garden-side pool welcomes spa-goers for a post-treatment swim and a snack.

Location: 155 Alain White Road, Morris, Connecticut

Contact: 860-567-9600, winvian.com

The Pool at Winvian in Morris, Connecticut. Handout

Astraea at the Longfellow Hotel in Portland, Maine

The in-house spa at the new Longfellow Hotel, set to open in May in Portland’s historic West End, will juxtapose its urban surroundings with an extra emphasis on relaxation and disconnection, and a focus on body and mind. Astraea was the goddess of the stars and of justice in Greek mythology. Here, that means a spa menu centered around massage, sauna, and meditation, plus a commitment to donating a portion of proceeds from all sales to local nonprofit Full Plates Full Potential.

A “meditation experience room” will feature state of the art “sleep loungers” — adjustable lounge chairs designed to promote relaxation and sleep — while two private infrared sauna rooms will use radiant heat-producing light to encourage sweat at lower temperatures than a traditional sauna. Sea-inspired products will star in many of the massages and body wraps, including the Seaweed Leaf Wrap, which is intended to detoxify, firm, and soften skin by wrapping guests in Laminaria seaweed leaves from the Irish organic brand VOYA.

Location: 754 Congress Street, Portland, Maine

Contact: 207-800-3004, longfellowhotel.com

The sauna at Astraea at the Longfellow Hotel Handout

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Boston

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Boston Handout

There’s little that this 16,000-square-foot urban oasis at one of Boston’s most high-end hotels doesn’t do. There are all the usual suspects — massages, scrubs, facials, all with an Eastern flair, plus steam rooms and “experience showers” that combine ambient sound, light, and aromatherapy.

But what makes the Spa at the Mandarin Oriental stand out this year are its new multi-day wellness retreats. These ultra-luxe escapes — a three-day, three-night option starts at $4,398, including lodging and meals — are designed to be holistic and immersive. The Inner Strength program focuses on reflection, rest, and renewal through Himalayan sound-bathing meditation, private yoga, and Pilates in the just-renovated fitness center, as well as massage designed to help promote sleep. Outer Strength incorporates more challenging movement classes, massages aimed at muscular healing, and postural therapy. Both programs feature whole foods and plant-based meals and one-on-one coaching sessions, as well as optional reiki energy healing and guided forest bathing at Arnold Arboretum and on the Charles River Esplanade.

Location: 776 Boylston Street, Boston

Contact: 617-535-8820, mandarinoriental.com

The Spa at Chatham Bars Inn

The spa at this well-established Cape Cod inn draws inspiration from the air and the ocean. To start: the Healing Seaweed Body Wrap, which begins with a dry brush exfoliation followed by a white algae body mask and a full body massage with warm algae oil. The Ocean Massage uses soothing, warm stones to make massage strokes from head to toe. New for spring, the signature Dermasound Facial uses water and ultrasonic frequency to exfoliate surface debris, including oil, dirt, and bacteria, and smooth fine lines and rougher textures without leaving the skin red or inflamed.

For the full experience, book one of 12 adults-only spa suites located just above the spa. Each is outfitted with an oversized hydrotherapy tub, sauna, steam shower, and fireplace. All spa services are discounted 25 percent on select dates in March. In May, the spa’s Zen Garden opens for the season, featuring five outdoor treatment cabanas where guests can enjoy a variety of massages, including the Aroma Journey, which uses oils custom-blended according to guest preference and, in season, herbs and flowers grown on site.

Location: 297 Shore Road, Chatham

Contact: 508-945-6737, chathambarsinn.com

The zen garden at Chatham Bars Inn. Handout

The Spa at the Woodstock Inn in Vermont

Two levels of light-colored wood and white brick lend a contemporary feel to the Woodstock Inn’s spa, which has earned LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification from the US Green Building Council. A recent $10 million restoration created a space with vaulted ceilings filled with natural light.

Treatments change with the seasons. For spring, the 60- to 90-minute-long Mud Slide — named after Vermont’s “mud season” and starting at $186 — is a scrub, wrap, and full-body massage using products that feature espresso, chocolate, and sweet cream. Guests are invited to fill out a “personal care guide” in advance of a visit to be paired with the right treatment and therapist. A perfect day might sandwich spa time with some physical activity on the inn’s hiking trails or 18-hole golf course (weather permitting); a partnership with New England Falconry across the way lets guests spend time with trained hawks. Afterward, wind down at the spa’s outdoor fireside jacuzzi and sauna, which offer full bar service.

Location: 14 The Green, Woodstock, Vermont

Contact: 802-457-6697, woodstockinn.com

The Spa at Woodstock Inn's sauna. Handout

Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health in Stockbridge

This Berkshires center was forced to close in January after a burst pipe caused over $100,000 in flooding damage. But now set to reopen March 29, Kripalu is gearing up to remain a destination for restoration and wellness in Western Massachusetts. The signature Retreat & Renewal program is a customizable experience that includes unlimited yoga and movement classes, access to the center’s vast network of walking trails and its kayaks, and the option to add on treatments.

Offerings include acupuncture, crystal energy work, sound healing, tarot readings, and Ayurvedic treatments such as Marma Balancing, in which a light-pressure massage is meant to balance one’s energy, and Abhyanga-Garshana, a massage and dry silk-glove exfoliation. (Options for those under 18 include acupuncture, reiki, tarot readings, and energy balancing.) All public spaces are tech-free to encourage wellness, and all breakfasts in the dining hall are silent, based on the idea that eating mindfully reduces stress, elevates immunity, and aids in digestion.

Location: 57 Interlaken Road, Stockbridge

Contact: 413-448-3500, kripalu.org

Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health Elaina Mortali

The Spa at Wentworth by the Sea in New Castle, New Hampshire

The Spa at Wentworth by the Sea Handout

The Spa at Wentworth by the Sea is a favorite for girls’ weekends and bachelorette parties for its serene setting — gardens, clay tennis courts, two marina-front pools, and sprawling spa — and its location just 10 minutes from downtown Portsmouth. An extensive massage, facial, and body treatment menu is bolstered by more uncommon offerings such as Gua Sha, a detoxifying facial massage that uses jade stones to smooth, firm, and lift, and HydraFacials, a medical-grade, but gentle, skin care treatment that combines lymphatic drainage with LED therapy to cleanse and hydrate skin.

Another service that makes the spa stand out is its brand-new Salt & Sound Lounge, which offers halotherapy — also known as “salt therapy.” For $75 for a 30-minute session, fine salt particles are pumped into the air in an enclosed, climate-controlled space. The breathing treatment is meant to reduce inflammation, break up congestion, and absorb allergens — just in time for spring pollen season.

Location: 588 Wentworth Road, New Castle, New Hampshire

Contact: 603-373-6580, opalcollection.com/wentworth

Alyssa Giacobbe is a frequent contributor to the Globe Magazine.




